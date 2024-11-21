Trump Supporters Lie About Black Women Jumping Them Over Their Votes: Video

Photo: Getty Images

Disturbing viral videos show Southern white women who supported President-elect Donald Trump spreading lies about Black women jumping them because of who they voted for.

The false claims stemmed from a TikTok video shared by a woman identified as Kristy Aldridge, who is a self-proclaimed Christian influencer.

In the video, Kristy said she heard Black women were going around “jumping” Southern white women who voted for Trump. Kristy then made an apparent threat to Black women in response to their alleged attacks against white women, pretending to apply her makeup with gun bullets.

The woman provided no evidence to support her claims, and no proof has surfaced of Black women jumping white Southerners because of their votes. Despite her lack of evidence, Kristy’s video went viral and sparked a F*ck Around and Find Out (FAFO) movement among Trump supporters. More white women jumped on the bandwagon, making videos threatening Black women that if they continue to allegedly jump Trump supporters, they’ll “FAFO.”

Several Black TikTok users called out Kristy for making up blatant lies about Black women being violent.

“Y’all want people beat,” one TikToker said of Trump supporters. “Y’all want people killed…Just making up stories.”

Another TikToker said white women are spreading the false claims because Black people said they weren’t going to associate with them following their widespread support for Trump.

More social media users said Kristy and other women who joined the “FAFO movement” were inciting violence by threatening to shoot Black women over the lies and displaying covert racism. They also pointed out the irony in white women using a Black colloquialism to name their movement “FAFO.”

“Should’ve named it the ‘Karen movement,'” one TikToker said.

