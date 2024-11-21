Morehouse Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center Marks 20th Anniversary With Release Of Building Black Business Report

Morehouse Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (MIEC), a global model for higher education and industry collaborations fostering innovation and entrepreneurial leadership, is marking its 20th anniversary with the release of the Building Black Business 2024 report.

On Dec. 11 at the Shirley A. Massey Executive Conference Center on the campus of Morehouse College, the legacy luncheon will immediately follow the research presentation.

“I’m excited to reveal to the city of Atlanta and our global community the milestones we have reached together,” states Dr. Tiffany Bussey, MIEC Founding Director. “Our center has developed and fostered strategic collaborative partnerships with a robust support network of businesses and educational institutions. Our unique business formula has successfully served as the cornerstone of sustainability for the more than 400 small businesses we have served that are owned and operated by entrepreneurs of color.”

The Building Black Business 2024 report is the culmination of an 18-month-long community engaged research initiative by MIEC that involved convening with Black Business Serving Organizations (BSO) in Atlanta. These convenings provided key insights into the development of Black entrepreneurship locally and nationwide.

Since its inception, MIEC has supported over 400 businesses, resulting in more than $255 million in revenue growth and $35 million in capital access. Additionally, MIEC’s efforts have led to the creation of more than 800 new jobs and 600 new contracts for entrepreneurs of color. Earlier this year, in collaboration with the Airport Minority Advisory Council and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, MIEC launched the first cohort of a concessions group for minority and underserved businesses at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

About Post Author