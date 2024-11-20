Top Project 2025 Architect Being Vetted For Trump’s Cabinet: Report

Photo: Getty Images

One of Project 2025 top architects is reportedly under consideration for a top position in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

According to ABC News, Russ Vought, author of the chapter “Executive Office of the President” in Project 2025, has been vetted by Trump’s transition team for a top cabinet position in the next administration.

Vought not only authored a chapter of the 922-page “comprehensive policy guide for the next conservative U.S. president,” he also was heavily involved in drafting Project 2025’s playbook for the first 180 days of Trump’s administration. According to the Project 2025 website, Vought’s Center for Renewing American is also a part of the document’s advisory board.

Vought, who served in Trump’s first administration as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, was recently spotted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club meeting with the president-elect’s top advisors.

It’s unclear what position Vought would be tapped for, but he reportedly may be a candidate for his previous position or a top White House post that focuses on economic policy.

During Trump’s campaign, the Republican candidate attempted to distance himself from the controversial Project 2025. However, several individuals connected to the plan have already been tapped for cabinet positions.

When asked to comment on reports of Vought’s potential cabinet position, the Trump transition team pointed to his previous comments on Project 2025.

“This was a group of people that got together, they came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference. I have nothing to do [with it],” Trump said during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.