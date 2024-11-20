The Best Black Friday Personal Deals from Black-owned Businesses

The day after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping period of the year; for many brands, Black Friday is when they reach their biggest sales goals. But it also tends to be when consumers act off impulse without giving much thought to what they are buying due to the increase in sale items and the need to support businesses they love.

The pandemic devastated Black communities at the same time that Black Lives Matter protests showed the apparent inequality that continues across the country. There has never been a better time to support Black-owned businesses and creators. Here’s a selection of products and brands that captured our attention, and we keep this Black Friday holiday.

Gratus Candles – These all-natural soy candles burn cleaner than paraffin wax candles and last 50% longer. They also do not produce any toxins and are hypoallergenic and soot-free! Fan favorites include Fire x Birch, Cashmere Saffron, and Atmosphere Relief Soy Candle.

Patieaux Chic – Tara L. Paige, creator of Patieaux Chic, has a knack for designing aesthetically pleasing patio spaces. She aids with purchasing beautiful outdoor space furniture that keeps the heads turning. Her services are personalized, and reviews say she is one of the best.

Calm & Co. Candles – CALM & CO. CANDLES are all handmade products created for the individual who loves luxury every moment of the day! From aromatherapy to spa-like products, this brand has the perfect gifts for someone you love.

Brown Toy Box– Listed as one of Oprah’s favorite things list for the 2022 holiday season, The Dadisi Academy Giant 3-ft Puzzles are included in the Brown Toy Box. These beautifully designed, fun shaped, and feature durable pieces, celebrating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and positive cultural representation. Brown Toy Box is an educational play-kit company that makes toys to get kids of all ethnicities, interests, and abilities excited about STEM/STEAM careers.

Legend’s Avenue Men’s cologne – created by Damian Revel, who is in the Navy overseas, launched his men’s cologne line through the pandemic and has been soaring to the top. “I know how it feels when you wear a good fragrance to boost your confidence. I wanted to see that in both men and women,” Damian said to rolling out in an interview. He described his scenes as fresh with notes of bergamot, grapefruit, cardamom, and cedarwood.

About Post Author