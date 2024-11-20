Supreme Court Judicial Appointments May Be Biden’s Last Stance, Clarence Thomas Outraged

With only two months to go until Donald trump takes office, Democrats are attempting to push through as many Biden nominated judicial confirmations as possible. Republicans are furiously working to limit his nominations including resurrecting the idea of a possible Obama appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During President Biden’s first run for the oval office, 2020 he offered that he would appoint his former boss Barak Obama to the Supreme Court if he would accept. Hillary Clinton was also on board when campaigning in 2016 that she thought Obama on the Supreme Court was a “great idea.”

Democrats introduced the Judiciary Act to let Biden appoint four new justices before he leaves office which could end the conservative death grip on the Supreme Court. Supreme Court justices serve for life and are by design insulated from popular sentiment.

On Monday, Nov. 18 the Democrat-led Senate voted 49-45 to confirm Judge Embry Kidd, who Republicans have described as a “leftist,” to the Florida 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The circuit covers Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

But at least one Supreme Court justice, Clarence Thomas is appalled an outraged at the idea of an Obama nomination to the court. Thomas’s deep-seated jealousy of Barack Obama has been documented over the years as he continues to deny or diminish President Obama’s achievements. He was famously quoted after Obama’s ascendence to the White House saying he was only elected because he fits with the “prescribed things that they expect from a black person.”

It is unusual for sitting Supreme Court Justices to make public criticisms of sitting presidents. “Clarence Thomas seems more interested in becoming a Fox commentator than preserving the integrity of the Court,” says Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California School of Law. “Justices should not take pot shots at the president. It’s beneath the dignity of the court.”

Obama, who once questioned whether he had the temperament for the monastic life of sitting in chambers writing opinions, is reportedly receptive to the idea of sitting on the court, allegedly saying a resounding “Hell yes” to the notion.

Obama himself nominated two Supreme Court justices who are currently serving, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. His nomination for Merrick Garland to serve on the court fell by the wayside as Republicans opted to hold off voting on the nomination until President Obama left office after his second term.

