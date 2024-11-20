Digital Daily

Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Launches HBCU Financial Literacy Initiative

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation has launched a financial literacy initiative for HBCU students.

According to BET, the Shawn Carter Foundation, co-founded by Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania’s Coalition for Equity and Opportunity to launch the Champions for Financial Legacy for HBCU students. The initiative will draw curriculum from the Wharton School’s Bridges to Wealth, which is a program that encourages generational wealth among underserved communities.

The Shawn Carter Foundation said the Champions for Financial Literacy initiative will follow “real-world applications and service-learning components allowing students to apply their financial knowledge in community settings, thereby expanding the ecosystem of wealth-building and fostering local development.” Students participating in the initiative will receive financial knowledge and skills to boost their chances for economic success and social mobility.

With support from Toyota Motor North America, the Champions for Financial Literacy is set to debut in spring 2025 at Missouri’s Lincoln University, Virginia’s Norfolk State University, and Virginia State University before expanding to other HBCUs. Faculty members will receive complimentary professional development training to launch the initiative, and student ambassadors will be trained to help promote it on campus.

“We are excited to see our partnership with the Shawn Carter Foundation evolve to include this innovative initiative,” Monica Womack, general manager of diversity & inclusion and community engagement at Toyota, said in a statement. “One that not only provides resources to HBCU students but also reaches the heart of the community, through advocacy for financial literacy.”

Gloria Carter said the foundation is dedicated to “uplifting students and communities that are underserved.”

“To launch a financial education program that will reach more students and communities, along with dedicated partners like Toyota and the Wharton School of Business, is a vision we are finally seeing come to fruition,” she said.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content