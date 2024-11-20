Early Voting For Atlanta City Council Runoff Election Begins Saturday

Early voting for several metro Atlanta runoff elections will begin on Nov. 23 in advance of the Dec. 3 Election Day. The most noted runoff is between Nicole ” Nikki” Evans Jones and Eshé Collins, both running for the City of Atlanta District 3 At Large Council Seat.

On Election Day, Jones received 40% of the vote and Collins received 24.5%.

Jones has experience as an educator and former school principal. And Collins has experience as a civil rights attorney and former chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

Collins earned a B.A. in Psychology from Spelman College, an M.S. in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University and a J.D., cum laude from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Evans Jones graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School, earned Bachelor’s degree from Howard University, and an M.A. and Ed. D. from Clark Atlanta University.

Evans Jones three priorities include collaborative safety, attainable housing, and equitable transportation.

Collins’ three priorities include equitable development, education and youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

In East Point, Jermaine Wright (31.87%) and Shean Atkins (30.77%) will challenge each other for the East Point City Council Ward B seat

Early voting for the Dec. 3 Runoff Election will be held from Nov. 23 until Nov, 27.

Fulton County is providing seven polling locations for early voting.

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road., SW

Atlanta, GA. 30311

Buckhead Library (Absentee Ballot Drop Box Location)

269 Buckhead Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (Absentee Ballot Drop Box Location)

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church (Absentee Ballot Drop Box Location)

2651 N Church Street

East Point, GA 30344

Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce de Leon

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30310

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Operating hours for each advance voting sites are as follows:

– Saturday, November 23 – 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

– Sunday, November 24 – Noon until 5 p.m.

– Monday, November 25 – Wednesday, November 27 – 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

