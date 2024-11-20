Atlanta Public Schools Seeks Family Feedback and new Hires, Open Through December 20

Atlanta Public Schools wants families to share their opinions on the district’s performance through a Family Engagement Survey.

The digital survey is designed to measure how schools are working with families and the community to positively impact student achievement and success. The survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete and will be open through December 20. It may be found here:

https://tinyurl.com/APSFamilySurvey

Wednesday, Noon) APS to Unveil New Goodr Grocery Store at District’s Student & Family Support Hub

Goodr, in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFP Foundation), with support from the City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens’ Year of the Youth initiative, the Atlanta Sports Council, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the launch of a new Goodr Grocery Store housed within the Atlanta Public Schools Student & Family Support Hub.

Goodr, and CFP Foundation will open the new market with an on-location ribbon-cutting ceremony where Mayor Andre Dickens and leadership from Goodr, CFP Foundation, and APS will offer remarks. The launch event will also include tours of the new market and remarks on this new solution’s impact on food insecurity in Atlanta and beyond. Attending media are invited to tour the market and engage with first-time shoppers after the opening ceremony.

According to the latest USDA food insecurity report, one in four families with children in metro Atlanta are food insecure, which is known to affect educational outcomes. The new Goodr Grocery Store at the Student & Family Support Hub will provide hundreds of APS students and their families with free nutritious grocery essentials in an environment of dignity during the calendar school year.

Innovative resources like this one have a positive impact on the entire school community. They decrease the stress surrounding food insecurity and increase positive education outcomes for both students and their teachers.

WHAT: APS to host ribbon cutting for the new Goodr Grocery Store at its Student & Family Support Hub.

WHERE: APS Student & Family Support Hub | 601 Dr. Thomas Cole Way, SW

WHEN: Wednesday, November 20 | Noon

(Wednesday, 3 – 6 PM) APS to Host Second of Four Job Fairs to Hire School Resource Officers for Elementary Schools

Atlanta Public Schools will continue its initiative to hire 45 new school resource officers (SROs) who will be assigned to elementary schools. The second of four job fairs will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at Lakewood Stadium (70 Clair Drive, SW).

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and must hold a current Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Certification. Applicants should also bring an official photo identification, two copies of a resume, and dress in appropriate athletic attire for the agility testing portion of the hiring process.

The salary range is $45,312 to $67,743, with opportunities for overtime pay. The benefits package includes 12.5 days of sick leave, 11 paid holidays, and summers off.

(Wednesday, 6:30 PM) APS to Host First of Two Public Meetings on Lakewood Heights Elementary Building Master Plan

Officials from the Atlanta Public Schools Facilities Office, the City of Atlanta, and Atlanta Urban Development are inviting residents to attend the first of two public meetings to help plan the future development of the former Lakewood Heights Elementary School in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

The first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the John C. Birdine Neighborhood Center, 215 Lakewood Way, SW. The second meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, also at the John C. Birdine Neighborhood Center.

