Trump Confirms He Would Declare National Emergency For Mass Deportations

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that he would declare a national emergency to carry out his plans of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission, per ABC News.

On Monday (November 18), Trump responded to a social media post from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who previously reported that the president-elect’s administration is preparing to declare a national emergency and to use “military assets” to deport migrants.

“TRUE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to start mass deportations as soon as he entered the White House.

“On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out,” Trump said during his rally at Madison Square Garden. “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

Trump has already followed up on those promises by tapping several immigration hard-liners for Cabinet positions including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who he picked to be the Homeland Security Secretary, and Former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, who he named “border czar.”

When discussing his vision for mass deportations, Homan previously said he would want to start by expelling criminals and national security threats. Homan didn’t rule out deporting families together.

Trump has also pledged to use the National Guard to assist with mass deportations. Trump previously suggested that he would move thousands of troops from overseas to the border.