Pastor Jamal Bryant Marries Dr. Karri Turner in Lavish Atlanta Ceremony 

Black America Web

Pastor Jamal Bryant has given wedded bliss another shot. On Nov. 15, he married Dr. Karri Turner in a lavish ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta, GA. This comes just about five months after Bryant popped the question.

The newly minted Bryants gave social media and inside look at their wedding day through video clips and photos. On Bryant’s Instagram page, he posted a short video of them getting ready for the ceremony and walking to the altar. They went with the hashtag “#BetOnBryants.”

The Bryants opted out of a traditional white wedding and decided to incorporate some color. Pink and green were at the forefront with Mrs. Bryant wearing a heavily bejeweled, long-sleeve pink jumpsuit and a pink ruffle train designed in collaboration with Joyce Williams, Jazella Couture and the Fabric Boutique. She paired the look with bejeweled pink high heels and pink diamond earrings. Mr. Bryant rocked a forrest green suit from Stan Lion Clothing that included similar types of jewels on it as his wife’s jumpsuit.

Bryant expressed his gratitude of being able to call Turner his wife.

“It feels like a fairytale and a dream that came true,” he captioned the post. “The Lord brought me the most brilliant and beautiful woman in the universe and now I get to call @mzkarribaby my wife.”

On Turner’s Instagram page, she shared three photos from their big day. We were even able to get a glimpse of the reception area in the third photo. Pink, green and gold were the colors of choice. The tables were covered in hot pink tablecloths, pink rose bushes served as centerpieces and there were gold chairs. There was also a pink and gold dancefloor.

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, then I’ve got a million,” Turner wrote in the caption of her post.

This is Dr. Bryant’s second marriage. He was previously married to Gizelle Bryant, a recurring cast member of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” for about seven years.

About Post Author