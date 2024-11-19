Fani Willis’ Hearing In Trump’s Election Interference Case Canceled By Georgia Court of Appeals

A hearing that would have allowed oral arguments to be presented in the election interference case involving Donald Trump and his co-defendants was canceled on Monday by Georgia Court of Appeals. Originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 5, the hearing would have allowed lawyers to present oral arguments on Fani Willis remaining as the lead attorney on the case.

The hearing was presented after Trump’s lawyers attempted to have Willis disqualified on the case due to an alleged relationship with her former special prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade.

The Georgia Court of Appeals could possibly be seeking to adjust the case after Trump was elected President earlier this month. Trump’s lawyers will likely ask for the case to be dismissed.

Willis could possibly proceed with the RICO case against Trump’s co-defendants.

On Oct. 16, Willis asked Georgia’s Court of Appeals to reinstate six criminal charges against Trump and five others who are his co-defendants.

Willis seeks to overturn a ruling made in March by Judge Scott McAfee that stated Trump and his co-defendants were not given enough details about certain charges to properly defend themselves.

Willis’ initial indictment featured 41 counts (13 felony counts) against Trump and his co-defendants. Trump currently faces 32 counts, including eight felony counts.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump’s legal issues have yet to deter his loyal followers and some Republicans who support him in his bid to become the next U.S. President.

Since leaving the White House in 2020, Trump has been charged by the FBI with inciting the Jan. 6 riot; indicted in Georgia for election interference; and convicted of 34 felony counts in New York for a plot to give hush money to a porn star.

However, even with his criminal baggage, Trump will enter his second term as President in January.

