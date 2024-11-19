Atlanta Mayor Dickens Launches Study for LGBTQ Education and Recreation Center

Mayor Andre Dickens’ initiative for a feasibility study for Atlanta’s first LGBTQ Community Cultural, Educational and Recreational has been approved by City Council. Legislation sponsored by Councilmembers Amir Farokhi, Jason Winston, Matt Westmoreland and Alex Wan on behalf of the Administration authorizes the Mayor to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA) for one year to conduct and fund the study with $150,000.

“Atlanta has one of the largest and most thriving LGBTQ communities in the nation, and the city deserves a thoughtful and tangible place to honor the legacy and contributions LGBTQ Atlantans have made to our culture,” said Mayor Dickens. “I look forward to working with our Administration’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, my Senior Leadership and members of our LGBTQ community to chart a smart, forward-looking plan that memorializes Atlanta’s prominent role as a welcoming and inclusive city.”

Atlanta is known globally as an inclusive city for the LGBTQ community. The City of Atlanta is the first-known municipality in the United States to require annual LGBTQ Cultural Humility Training for employees and elected officials, with over 14,000 completions, covering at least 83% of our workforce.

The Dickens Administration launched Atlanta’s first-ever LGBTQ youth mentorship pilot and hosted Youth Pride, providing young queer people and families with resources and activities. The Administration also launched the City’s first-ever Employee Resource Group, COA Pride, which proudly stands at over 200 members strong.

In October, the Dickens Administration updated Atlanta’s famed Rainbow Crosswalk at 10th and Piedmont in the heart of Midtown with a new design, including black and brown stripes to honor LGBTQ communities of color, as well as the colors of the trans flag to uplift our trans and gender-expansive community.

The LGBTQ Community Center would be operated by AFCRA on the City’s behalf and slated to open by 2030.

