Atlanta Businesswoman Donata Russell Ross, Daughter of HJ Russell Receives Special Honors

Atlanta-based entrepreneur, Donata Russell Ross has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry with her induction into the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Hospitality Hall of Fame. As CEO of Concessions International, LLC, a minority-owned company known for providing food and beverage services in airports, she has demonstrated remarkable resilience through various challenges, including the aftermath of 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Ross has an impressive background, holding a degree from the Wharton School of Business and overseeing a company that generates over $100 million in annual revenue with a workforce of 1,200 employees. Her family’s legacy, particularly that of her father, Herman J. Russell, highlights their ongoing commitment to enhancing Atlanta’s status as a business center through initiatives like Russell CARES, which she also leads.

Her recognition in the Hall of Fame not only honors her personal achievements but also emphasizes the importance of diversity and leadership within the hospitality sector. Russell Ross expressed her gratitude for the honor, reflecting on the significance of being part of a group dedicated to excellence in the industry.