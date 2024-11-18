C.H.O.I.C.E.S.  8th Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry Set to Feed Over 2000 Families During The Holiday Season

Introducing Delivery Option for Seniors 60+ Through Amazon Delivery Service

The Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully (C.H.O.I.C.E.S.), a leader in the fight against food insecurity, is gearing up for its highly-anticipated 8th Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry that aims to feed more than 2000 local families in need this holiday season. Presented by Amazon, this year’s food distribution will take place on Saturday, November 23rd from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Atlanta Technical College’s Dennard Conference Center, located at 1560 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Registration has already closed and any orders not picked up will be served at 2:00 pm.

Food insecurity is a health crisis that continues to impact 1 in 9 Georgians every day, recent data shows that seniors make up 8.5% of those impacted. With that in mind, C.H.O.I.C.E.S. is offering a delivery option specifically for seniors (60 and older) through Amazon Delivery Service Partners this year to help address food insecurity among older populations who may struggle with mobility and transportation concerns. Amazon will be using 40 Amazon delivery vans to make more than 400 deliveries to families throughout the community.

This year’s participants include distinguished community leaders like Congresswoman Nikema Williams, GA- 5th District, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta City Council members Antonio Lewis, District 12, Andrea L. Boone, District 10, Marci Overstreet, District 11, Jason Winston, District 1 and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat will be in attendance to support the vital work of the organization. Maria Boynton of V-103 will serve as Master of Ceremonies further emphasizing the collective commitment to combating food insecurity in Atlanta.

“We are honored to support C.H.O.I.C.E.S and leverage our logistics network to provide transportation of food to families all over Atlanta,” shared Terreta Rodgers, Amazon’s Head of Community Affairs, Georgia. “At Amazon, we support our local communities, especially where our employees work, live and play, and this event exemplifies our continued commitment to fighting food insecurity in the area.”

“I’m committed to ensuring every family has access to the food they need, especially during the holidays. The 8th Annual C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry will help us put meals on tables and collectively stand up for the dignity and well-being of our most marginalized children and families. Fighting hunger is personal to me, growing up there were times my family needed help keeping food on the table. I carry this lived experience with me and I won’t stop working until every family has the security and resources they need to thrive,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, GA 5th District.

“As a person that grew up in this community and needed these resources, I truly appreciate and understand what this event does for families and I’m proud to be a part of the movement helping lighten God’s load,” said Councilman Antonio Lewis, District 12.

Chef Ashley Keyes, renowned for her culinary expertise and dedication to community welfare, is the driving force behind C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Community Teaching Kitchen. Chef Keyes is deeply passionate about addressing food insecurity issues in the Atlanta area. “As the holiday season approaches, we know that food insecurity can add to the stress many families face,” said Ashley Keyes, Executive Chef of C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Our Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry is about more than providing a meal, it’s about empowering families with resources they need to live healthier lives.”

C.H.O.I.C.E.S supplements the nutritional needs of families in Metro Atlanta with help from it’s Presenting Sponsor, Amazon, and these Sponsors and Partners: AdvoCare Foundation, Altr’d State, American Culinary Federation, Atlanta Chefs Association, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Fulton Family Connection, Atlanta Parks & Recreation, Atlanta Technical Community College, Box It Up Designs, City of Atlanta, Concrete Jungle, E. Smith Box, First Church Community Development Corporation, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Grown, Jamison Construction, Imlay Foundation, Impact XM, Kroger, Mack II, Pearl Pledge, PrintGraphics, Scotlynn, Sprouts Foundation, SSP America, USDA and Vanetta Stringfield Keyes, CPA, PC.

