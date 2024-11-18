Biden’s Education Summit: The Impact on Black Students

This post was originally published on Word In Black.

By: Quintessa Williams

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden recently hosted the “Classroom to Career” Summit at the White House, bringing together approximately 200 education and workforce leaders. The event highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to expand career pathways and workforce development programs in many ways that could benefit Black K-12 students.

The Department of Education Analysis Report

The DOE will publish new analysis of ED data on postsecondary programs that provide pathways to jobs created or fueled by the Investing in America agenda. The study follows a years-long effort to better connect high schools and postsecondary programs to careers through the Unlocking Career Success Initiative, which invested $31 million in building model career-connected programs in high schools.

The Department of Education initiative will benefit Black K-12 students by expanding access to career-connected learning opportunities and more pathways to high-wage, high-demand jobs.

