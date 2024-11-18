Atlanta Hawks Team Up With ‘Stand Together’ For Social Impact Initiative

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena recently teamed up with “Stand Together” to address issues and improve social impact in the Atlanta community.

The multi-year partnership will lead to the support of local nonprofits and activations that give musicians, athletes, fans, members of the community, and local changemakers, an opportunity to make a difference. Stand Together features a network of more than 340 community and education-based nonprofit partners are uniquely positioned to help drive meaningful, bottom-up change.

One of the organizations present at the launch was Cafe Momentum, a non-profit that equips young people who have spent time in juvenile detention with restaurant skills and a yearlong paid internship.

Stewart Williams, executive director of Cafe Momentum, shared thoughts on the partnership.

“We’ve been doing these pop-up dinners with our interns, working side-by-side with chefs from various restaurants in Atlanta,” Williams said. “From that experience, our young people had the opportunity to work with some of the best chefs in the city and learn critical culinary skills. They’re also making connections and relationships as part of that experience. And what I tell people is that we, as older adults, we have these social networks that allows us to get opportunities. These young people don’t have a way to make those connections in social networks. But by working in the restaurant industry, you never know who’s going to come in your door, and that’s an opportunity to make a connection that could be a part of a brighter future.”

Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun discussed the importance of the collaboration.

“It’s part of our DNA, this is what we do,” Rathbun said. “When we say we’re true to Atlanta, we’re true to all of Atlanta. And to have a chance to be involved on the ground floor, young men and ultimately, young women too. I think for any of us to be a part of something like that, to change people’s lives, put them on a life course that is going to change them and their families for future generations to come. We’re excited, we’re thrilled, and they’re all going to be coming to the games.”

Stand Together has already launched successful partnerships with Oak View Group’s Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs, California) and Austin Arena Company to bring annual Benefit Concerts to Moody Center (Austin, Texas).

