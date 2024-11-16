Trump Supporters Are Learning Consequences Of Their Vote & Going Viral

Photo: Getty Images

Voters who supported Donald Trump are now learning the potential consequences of electing him for a second term and their stories are going viral.

In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, social media users are sharing stories of regret and doubt from their friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers who are learning the plans for Trump’s second term after voting for him.

The stories have revived a 2015 meme that perfectly describes how many Trump supporters may have voted to inflict harm on themselves.

“‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party,” the 2015 adage goes.

One X user shared a story about her coworker who thought Trump’s plan to cut the Department of Education wouldn’t affect her special needs child.

“It happened today a coworker (white lesbian with a special needs child) spoke about how she voted for Orange man because of her ‘beliefs and faith’ said she didn’t know about his plans with DOE and he’s not “allowed” to take away funding especially for special needs kids,” the X user tweeted.

It happened today a coworker (white lesbian with a special needs child) spoke about how she voted for Orange man because of her “beliefs and faith” said she didn’t know about his plans with DOE and he’s not “allowed” to take away funding especially for special needs kids 🙃 — 🍫 Fat Thigh Business 🍖 (@luvin_JnJ) November 13, 2024

Another X user tweeted about their “MAGA cousin” who found out that their grocery prices may actually increase during Trump’s second term.

my MAGA cousin who voted for trump’s texts in the family groupchat😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e3g1pf6lA0 — gilbert (@memetazaa) November 14, 2024

Another viral story on X details how a “Latino male Trump voter” thought Trump’s plans for mass deportations wouldn’t apply to “family-oriented” undocumented immigrants.

“Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won’t extend to law-abiding workers. ‘That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.’ Anyone got a face-eating leopard emoji?” an X user wrote.

Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won’t extend to law-abiding workers. “That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.” Anyone got a face-eating leopard emoji? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) November 11, 2024

Another woman thought Trump’s plans for social security only applied to immigrants and is seemingly regretting her vote.

There is already a lot of Trump regret. pic.twitter.com/HQlUnlFaBm — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 10, 2024

It’s apparent that several Trump supporters are rethinking their votes as plans for his second term emerge.