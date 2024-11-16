Digital Daily

Trump Supporters Are Learning Consequences Of Their Vote & Going Viral

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Voters who supported Donald Trump are now learning the potential consequences of electing him for a second term and their stories are going viral.

In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, social media users are sharing stories of regret and doubt from their friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers who are learning the plans for Trump’s second term after voting for him.

The stories have revived a 2015 meme that perfectly describes how many Trump supporters may have voted to inflict harm on themselves.

“‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party,” the 2015 adage goes.

One X user shared a story about her coworker who thought Trump’s plan to cut the Department of Education wouldn’t affect her special needs child.

“It happened today a coworker (white lesbian with a special needs child) spoke about how she voted for Orange man because of her ‘beliefs and faith’ said she didn’t know about his plans with DOE and he’s not “allowed” to take away funding especially for special needs kids,” the X user tweeted.

Another X user tweeted about their “MAGA cousin” who found out that their grocery prices may actually increase during Trump’s second term.

Another viral story on X details how a “Latino male Trump voter” thought Trump’s plans for mass deportations wouldn’t apply to “family-oriented” undocumented immigrants.

“Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won’t extend to law-abiding workers. ‘That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.’ Anyone got a face-eating leopard emoji?” an X user wrote.

Another woman thought Trump’s plans for social security only applied to immigrants and is seemingly regretting her vote.

It’s apparent that several Trump supporters are rethinking their votes as plans for his second term emerge.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content