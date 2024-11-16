State Bar Of Georgia Pays Homage To Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore

Ivy N. Cadle, President of State Bar of Georgia, recently released a statement on the passing of Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore. Moore spent 31 years serving as a judge on the Municipal Court, State Court and Superior Court.

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of retired Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore on her passing at the age of 79.

A member of the Georgia Bar since 1971, Judge Moore spent the majority of her career in public service, including 31 years as a judge. She made history as the first woman to serve as a full-time judge for the Atlanta City Court and as chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court. Elected six times as a Fulton County judge, she was also the first African-American woman to serve as a State Court judge in Georgia and as chief administrative judge of any judicial circuit in the state.

Judge Moore is credited with leading the creation of Georgia’s first Family Court and Family Law Information Center. She also served as chair of the Emory University Board of Visitors and as a member of the Emory University Board of Trustees, Emory Law School Council and Advisory Board of the Center for Ethics at Emory University. She worked in private law practice following her retirement from the bench in 2008.

The exemplary career of Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore is an inspiration to all Georgia lawyers. We are appreciative of her many generous contributions to the legal system in our state. She will be missed and fondly remembered.

