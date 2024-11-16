Dana Frank’s ‘Get Up & Get on It!’ Illuminates Black Wealth-Building and Resilience Through Generations

The book delves deeper into personal stories, historical photos, and social-justice poems, kicking off each chapter with powerful verses. It highlights the lessons learned from Frank’s late uncle, the famed music producer Quincy Jones, whose influence remains an enduring part of her life

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Dana Frank’s new book, Get Up and Get On It! A Black Entrepreneur’s Lessons on Creating Legacy, offers a rich, detailed look into her family’s journey of building generational wealth and overcoming adversity. The book highlights Frank’s father, Gerald Frank, who left Detroit at 18 in 1950, determined to escape Jim Crow laws and create a better life in Seattle. Armed with dreams and his drumsticks, Gerald built a real estate legacy by renting subdivided rooms to college students, eventually owning over 20 properties by 1969. “My childhood was different,” Frank told Let It Be Known News, “like putting pickets on banks to amplify the injustice of redlining.”

Following her father’s example, Frank became a steward of her family’s business, TD Frank Family Properties, which now includes more than 100 rental units across Seattle. The Frank family’s legacy reflects decades of resilience, withstanding racial barriers and financial challenges. Frank recalled her partnership with her mother after her parents’ 32-year marriage ended, saying, “We faced near-bankruptcy together, but we persevered.”

Get Up and Get On It! provides a roadmap for wealth-building with Frank’s R.E.A.L. Method—Research, Expansion, Amplification, and Leveraging connections—designed to empower marginalized communities to pursue financial independence. Frank emphasized affordability and quality in housing. “This isn’t just our work; it’s a privilege to house families,” she asserted. “Housing is a necessity, and that’s how you create annuity income.”

As an entrepreneur, Frank’s story also addresses mindset shifts essential for success. “Cash erodes—equity grows,” Frank said, explaining the importance of investing in assets that appreciate over time. “Get up and keep moving forward, no matter what life brings.”