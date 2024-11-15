ADW News

Fulton County Jail Is ‘Abhorrent, Unconstitutional’ And Violation Of Civil Rights, DOJ Says

The Fulton County is “abhorrent, unconstitutional” and a violation of civil rights, according to a report by Department of Justice. 

After a 16-month study, federal officials released a 97-page report outlining the multiple issues within the jail located on Rice Street in Atlanta. The report revealed that authorities at the jail failed to protect inmates from violent encounters including homicides, stabbings, and sexual abuse. Guards at the jail were also accused of the overuse of violence against inmates and using solitary confinement in ways that were unconstitutional and discriminatory. 

The report also detailed unsanitary conditions such as pest infestations, broken toilets, and standing water and exposed wire. 

During a press conference, Attorney General Kristen Clarke shed light on the issues. 

“At the end of the day, people do not abandon their civil and constitutional rights at the jailhouse door,” Clarke said. “Jails and prisons across the country must protect people from the kind of gross violations and unconstitutional conditions that we have uncovered here.”

In 2023, 10 inmates died at the jail. The deaths occurred during a time when the national media focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on a RICO charge in August of 2023.

But unlike the former president, many of the people who are booked into the jail aren’t able to post bond and leave within an hour. The horror stories emanating from detainees and visitors to the Rice Street facility has remained consistent. 

 
 

Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.”

In a joint statement released on Nov. 14, Sheriff Pat Labat and Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts said, “While we are still reviewing the detailed report issued today by the Department of Justice regarding their civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail, Fulton County has worked closely with DOJ officials throughout this investigation. Everyone at Fulton County shares the goal of ensuring that our Jail is safe and humane, and we agree with the Department of Justice that the issues identified are fixable. We believe our planned repairs and other programs will address the needed Jail improvements and are committed to continuing to working with the Department of Justice and the community to address the issues identified.”

 

