Young Black Sibling Entrepreneurs Make History, Their Doll Collection Has Made the List of Oprah’s Favorite Things for the Second Time

10-year-old Esi Orijin, her 8-year-old sister Africa, and their mom, Melissa, a trailblazing Black mother-daughter trio are making history as their brand’s Cuddle Bees Collection has been chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2024. This is the second time they’ve received this honor. Their brand first was first recognized by Oprah in 2021 with its Baby Bee Doll Collection.

The Cuddle Bees Collection is a line of plush dolls that come in a range of skin tones and curly hair styles. Designed for children to embrace their identity, each Cuddle Bee is crafted with care to provide comfort and confidence, promoting self-love and a positive self-image from a young age.

The company, Orijin Bees, was founded by Melissa and her daughter, 10-year-old, Esi, who envisioned a world where children could see themselves celebrated in their toys. Motivated by a mission to address the lack of diversity in the toy industry, Melissa and Esi set out to create dolls that center and celebrate Black and Brown children, providing them with a tangible way to feel seen and valued.

Being selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things, an annual list of handpicked products that celebrate quality and meaningful storytelling, is a proud achievement for Orijin Bees. “We are beyond grateful to be recognized by Oprah once again,” shared Melissa. “It is our joy and commitment to provide all children with products that foster self-confidence and a deep sense of belonging.”

Orijin Bees continues to inspire change in the toy industry, using each doll as a tool to spread joy and affirm the beauty of every child. Learn more about the company at OrijinBees.com

