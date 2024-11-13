This Week In Black History November 13-19, 2024

Three African-American women in Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance in 1925

NOVEMBER 13

1839—The Liberty Party—the nation’s first anti-slavery political party—is formed in Warsaw, N.Y. Among the founders were leg­endary abolitionists Samuel Ring­gold Ward and Henry Highland Garnet. At this point in history the two major political parties—the Whigs and the Democrats—were both pro-slavery.

1913—Pioneering Black surgeon Daniel Hale Williams becomes a member of the American College of Surgeons. Williams is generally credited with being the first Amer­ican doctor to perform open heart surgery. The history-making event took place in Chicago on July 9, 1893.

1922—Many Black historians have selected this as the date which marks the beginning of the Harlem Renaissance—perhaps the greatest period of artistic achievement by African-Ameri­cans in U.S. history. From poet­ry to plays and from paintings to sculptures, Black art reached a pinnacle. In a broader sense, the Harlem Renaissance ran from the early 1920s to the mid 1930s.

1951—Ballerina Janet Collins becomes the first Black woman to dance with the Metropolitan Op­era Co. in New York City. Prior to that achievement she performed with the world-renowned Black dance troupe directed by the leg­endary Katherine Dunham.

1955—Whoopi Goldberg, giv­en name Caryn Johnson, is born in New York City. She graduates from a stand-up comedy routine to become a major Hollywood ac­tress and is currently one of the principal hosts of the television talk show “The View.”

1956—The United States Su­preme Court upholds a lower court ruling which banned segre­gation on public buses in Mont­gomery, Ala. The decision was forced in major measure by a year-long Black bus boycott sparked by the refusal of Rosa Parks to give up her seat to a White man. Leadership of the boycott also launched the civil rights career of Martin Luther King Jr. and his sta­tus as the national Black leader.

1967—Carl Stokes wins the race for mayor in Cleveland, Ohio. In doing so, he becomes the first Black mayor of a major American city.

1985—New York Met Dwight Gooden becomes the youngest pitcher ever to win the Cy Young award.

NOVEMBER 14

1915—Booker T. Washington dies in Tuskegee, Ala. Washing­ton was easily one of the top five most influential Black leaders in African-American history. Some considered him too accommodat­ing to Whites, but his influence was still significant. Among the educator’s lasting accomplish­ments was the founding of Tus­kegee Institute. He was only 59 when he died.

NOVEMBER 16

1780—Paul Cuffee organizes a demonstration by free Blacks pro­testing the fact that they were be­ing taxed but were not allowed to vote. Cuffee was a prominent whaling captain and businessman who organized the first integrated school in Massachusetts. In his lat­er years he became frustrated with American racism and advocated the establishment of a free Black colony in the West African nation of Sierra Leone which was then con­trolled by the British.

1873—W.C. Handy is born in Florence, Ala. The prolific com­poser and publisher would be­come known as “The Father of The Blues.” Handy helped move the blues from just a musical genre among low income Blacks to na­tional status. His works became so popular that his 84th birthday was celebrated at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City and drew a crowd of more than 800 blues enthusi­asts. Handy’s full name was William Christopher Handy.

1963—Zina Garrison is born in Houston, Texas. She would go on to win 37 professional tennis titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish runner-up at Wimbledon in 1990.

1967—Lisa Bonet is born to a Jewish mother and a Black father in San Francisco, Calif. She be­comes a major actress but is per­haps best known for her role in the 1980s television series “The Cosby Show.” Her given name was Liliq­uois Moon.

2001—Agbani Darego is crowned Miss World becoming the first Black African to win the coveted beauty pageant. She was from the oil-rich West African nation of Nigeria.

NOVEMBER 17

1842—Fugitive slave George La­timer is arrested in Boston, setting in motion a legal battle between North and South over the degree to which free states were required to aid slave states in capturing escaped slaves. The Latimer inci­dent was resolved when at least 100 Black men surrounded the jail where Latimer was being held. Fearing for his safety if he tried to take Latimer back South, the slave owner decided to “sell” Latimer and left with a small amount of money and no slave.

1911—The Omega Psi Phi frater­nity is founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. It goes on to become one of the largest and most influential Black Greek-letter organizations.

1972—Despite massive Black vot­er support for the Democrat George McGovern, Republican Richard M. Nixon is elected president carry­ing all states except Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. The Black view of Nixon would later be vindicated when he is forced from office because of the Watergate scandal. Nixon was referred to as “tricky dick.”

NOVEMBER 18

1797—Abolitionist and orator Sojourner Truth is born Isabella Baumfree in Ulster County, N.Y. She struggled for an end to slav­ery and for a woman’s right to vote. She became so well known that she even consulted with President Abraham Lincoln.

1977—White supremacist and ter­rorist Robert Edward Chambliss is convicted of first degree murder in connection with the 1963 bomb­ing of Birmingham, Alabama’s 16th Street Baptist Church. The bombing killed four little Black girls, shocked the nation and helped mobilize the civil rights movement.

1993—Black majority rule comes to South Africa as Black and White leaders reach agreement on a democratic constitution that gave Blacks the right to vote and ended Apartheid—the system of laws and regulations which had maintained White minority rule.

NOVEMBER 19

1985—Stepin Fetchit, the first ma­jor Black movie star, dies of pneu­monia in Woodlawn Hills, Calif., at the age of 83. Fetchit (real name Lincoln Perry) was harshly criti­cized by most major Black organi­zations because he made his mon­ey playing a lazy, shiftless, easily frightened Black character during the 1940s and 1950s. However, the role, which appealed to many Whites and some Blacks, made him a millionaire.

About Post Author