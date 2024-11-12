How Kamala Harris Could Still Become President With Help From Joe Biden

Last week, Kamala Harris came up short in her bid to win the 2024 Presidential Election. However, there’s still a chance for her to make history by becoming the first Black woman to serve as U.S. President, with help from Joe Biden.

If Biden resigned in the upcoming weeks, Harris would takeover as U.S. President for the final month, cementing her place as the 47th President.

Harris’ former communication director Jamal Simmons made the suggestion on CNN saying, “Biden could resign the presidency in the next 30 days (and) make Kamala Harris the president of the United States.” He continued, “Joe Biden’s been a phenomenal president. He’s lived up to so many of the promises he’s made. There’s one promise left that he can fulfill: being a transitional figure.”

Harris or her team has yet to announce if they would consider this possibility. But along with the historical achievement, it would give Harris an opportunity to sign multiple Executive Orders and announce liberal-leaning judges ahead of Trump’s ultra conservative administration.

Simmons also believes that it would give Democrats an opportunity to change the narrative.

“It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things in the public we want to see,” he said. This is the moment for us to change the perspective of how Democrats operate,”

The last minute push to name Harris in a prominent position in the final weeks of the Biden Administration was suggested by ADW.

In an op-ed piece, the suggestion of Harris becoming a Supreme Court justice was presented.

With Justice Sonia Sotomayor experiencing health issues over the past few years, there is a risk with her continuing to serve with Trump being President. If Sotomayor decided to retire in the upcoming weeks, Biden could name Harris to the Supreme Court. This will ensure that Trump does not gain another seat as he replaces Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Harris becoming President or a Supreme Court Justice in the next 30 days could be viewed as far-fetched, but both are possible outcomes that could be put in motion by Biden if he chooses.

