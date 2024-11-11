Whoopi Goldberg Launches First Global All-Women’s Sports Network [Video]

Photo: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is using her platform to amplify women’s sports.

The View co-host recently announced the launch of All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), the first global women’s sports channel, per Black Enterprise.

“It’ll be the home for live women’s sports from around the world,” Goldberg said last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Goldberg’s network will broadcast women’s sports across the globe including football, soccer, basketball, tennis, cricket, and curling. According to the AWSN website, the network will feature games from leagues like the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), The International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

“If a woman is playing it, we’re showing it,” Goldberg told late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

Goldberg said she’s been working on launching the women’s sports network for 16 years. The idea stemmed from Goldberg’s childhood dream of playing sports and getting overlooked in the industry as a young girl.

“It always pissed me off,” she said. “So, for years, I’ve been talking to people and saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could go around the world, start getting young athletes in high school so that we can grow with them and grow up with them?’”

Co-founded by Jungo TV, ASWN has already launched in Asia, the Middle East, and on India’s Jio TV with the help of a partnership with CommonSpirit, an advocacy group for women’s health. Goldberg said the network will be ready to launch in the U.S. later this month.