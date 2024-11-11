UNCF’s Year Long 80th Anniversary Celebration Climaxing with the Spectacular 41st Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball

Through events like this, UNCF—now in its 80th year—is changing the HBCU narrative across the nation by helping more students of color get to and through college

As the closing event of our yearlong 80th anniversary celebration, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its 41st Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the Signia Hotel by Hilton. Established in 1983 by Billye Suber Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young, the annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball has become Atlanta’s premier holiday season social gathering, bringing together the city’s elite.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the 61st mayor of Atlanta, will be hosting this momentous event. Nearly 1,600 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders, and community influencers are expected to attend. The Mayor’s Masked Ball adds a touch of glamour and elegance to Atlanta’s cultural calendar, with attendees donning elaborate masks and formal attire. This is a cherished and iconic event that contributes significantly to the cultural tapestry of Atlanta, embodying the city’s spirit of giving, diversity, and unity.

“Since we were founded in 1944, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “This year marks our 80th anniversary. Our theme is ‘Honoring the Legacy, Transforming our Future.’ We will acknowledge and celebrate our founders, donors, and philanthropic partners over the last eight decades. And we will be encouraging and transforming the next generation through education to achieve greater successes for our community and this nation. UNCF and HBCUs matter now more than ever as our students and institutions need ongoing support. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball help us do just that,” said Lomax.

Title Sponsor Norfolk Southern, Founding Sponsor The Coca-Cola Company, and Presenting Sponsors Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, Google, NIKE, INC., Target, and UPS.

The Billye Suber Aaron Masked Award Honoree is Nicole “Nikki” Clifton, President of Social Impact at the UPS Foundation, for her steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF.

Justine Boyd, UNCF assistant vice president, expressed her heartfelt appreciation, saying, “We are truly honored to have Mayor Dickens uphold the longstanding tradition of mayors hosting the Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. His passion, leadership, and commitment to service will play a vital role in ensuring the continued success of this iconic event. We are immensely grateful to our sponsors and donors for their ongoing contributions and support of UNCF’s mission to help underrepresented students achieve their college and career aspirations.”

With the help of the Atlanta community, we raised $3 million last year in scholarships and programs benefiting students attending UNCF-member HBCUs including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC), and Paine College.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Atlanta office at 404-302-8623. Unable to attend but want to make a difference in a student’s life? To stay connected to UNCF throughout the year, please visit UNCF.org/events. You can also follow this event on social media @UNCFAtlanta #UNCFturns80 #UNCFMayorsBallATL24 #UNCF.

