National Church Residences Breaks Ground on Crossing Pointe in Metro Atlanta

National Church Residences Breaks Ground on Crossing Pointe

A New, 80-unit affordable housing community for older adults

National Church Residences, a national leader in providing affordable housing solutions for older adults, recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Crossing Pointe, a new $18.2 million community designed for seniors aged 55 and older. This development marks a milestone in the organization’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for older adults.

Crossing Pointe will offer 80 one-bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of other amenities as well as access to the services offered across the Christian City campus. The development team designed Crossing Pointe with a focus on independence, wellness and a strong sense of community for residents. This development will expand National Church Residences’ presence on the Christian City Campus, increasing the total number of apartments from 291 to 371.

Crossing Pointe will feature a variety of amenities, including:

A community room for resident social events

A computer room, arts and crafts room

On-site service coordination offering essential services and critical links to community resources

Access to amenities on the Christian City Campus, including a recreation center, community garden, community shuttle and many other services shared across the Christian City community

“We are dedicated to building and acquiring affordable housing communities as part of our strategic plan to serve more seniors,” said Matt Rule, senior vice president of housing and asset management at National Church Residences. “Currently, we serve 65,000 seniors, and our Board of Directors has challenged us to develop a vision for advancing better living for 100,000 seniors by 2030.”

The groundbreaking ceremony for Crossing Pointe took place on the morning of November 8, 2024, and featured remarks from key contributors, partners and representatives from National Church Residences.

“This morning, we stood at the threshold of something truly remarkable for our community,” said Union City Mayor Vince Williams. “As Union City continues to thrive as one of Georgia’s fastest growing cities, we recognize the importance of meeting the needs of all our residents – especially our seniors. Thank you for the spirit of partnership with Christian City and National Church Residences. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for Crossing Pointe is a clear demonstration of our commitment to provide safe, affordable and accessible housing options for older adults.”

The development of Crossing Pointe is made possible through the support of several financial partners, including the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Wells Fargo and the National Equity Fund. Additionally, other valuable contributions include the design of Crossing Pointe crafted by Atlanta-based, Foley Design architecture firm, while McShane Construction is serving as the general contractor.

National Church Residences and Christian City have been partners since 2013, when National Church Residences began employing service coordinators on the campus. In 2021, National Church Residences purchased three affordable housing communities for seniors from Christian City and added another community the following year.

In the last four years, National Church Residences has invested $140 million in the Atlanta area. Another $75 million in development projects have begun in south Fulton County since this summer. The organization has proudly owned and operated senior housing communities in the Atlanta metro area for more than 20 years. Currently, National Church Residences has 15 communities with nearly 2,000 apartment homes across the metro area.

