‘He WAS Love:’ Rashida Jones Shares Tribute to Father Quincy Jones

Rashida Jones paid tribute to her father, legendary music producer Quincy Jones, in an emotional Instagram post. The Parks and Recreation star described her father as a “giant, an icon, a culture shifter, and a genius”, but also highlighted his role as a loving and devoted father.

In her post, she recalls memories as a child finding Quincy in the late night deep in composition.

“He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me.”

Quincy Jones died Sunday, November 3rd at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones.

Quincy Jones won 28 Grammys during his 70-year career and shaped the careers of countless artists, including Michael Jackson. His work on albums like “Off the Wall” and “Thriller” defined pop music in the ’80s and cemented his legacy in music history. Michael Jackson’s Estate praised Quincy as a “legendary talent whose contributions spanned generations and genres.”

Quincy Jones’ legacy lives on in his children, including older sister Kidada Jones, whom he shares with actress Peggy Lipton. The two were married from 1974 to 1990. Lipton passed away in 2019.

Beyond Rashida and her sister Kidada, Quincy fathered five other children: 71-year-old Jolie, 61-year-old Rachel, 58-year-old Martina, 56-year-old Quincy III, and 31-year-old Kenya.

