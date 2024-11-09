College Student Raising 5 Siblings After Mom’s Death Gifted $40K And New Car

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan State football player who made headlines after becoming the legal guardian of his four minor siblings following their mother’s death has been gifted for his selfless act.

Armorion Smith, a 21-year-old defensive back at Michigan State, has been balancing life on the field with the aftermath of the death of his mother, Gala Gilliam. Gilliam died of breast cancer at age 41 on August 8.

Gilliam was survived by her Smith and her five other children, Armond, 16, Avaugn, 15, Arial, 11, Aleion, 19, and Amaira, 2, whom the football player is raising following her death. In September, Smith became the legal guardian of his four youngest siblings.

Smith’s 19-year-old sister Aleion helps take care of their younger siblings while he spends his days at Michigan State and playing for the Spartans.

The siblings have been relying on money raised from a GoFundMe and taking Uber rides to get from place to place. Good Morning America helped the family out this week by gifting Armorion with a $40,000 check, a new car, and a trip to Disneyland.

“We want to celebrate the bond that you and your siblings have with each other,” host Michael Strahan told Armorion, who appeared on Wednesday (November 6) episode of GMA with his brother Armond.

“This is a blessing,” Armorion said.

Strahan took the siblings outside to reveal their new GMC Acadia.

“This is crazy, man!” Armorion said. “There’s not enough words in the world to explain. I don’t know. I’m feeling loved. This is ridiculous.”

“We see the love you show to your siblings and to everybody every day. So you’re an inspiration to us, all of you,” Strahan said. “We just wanted to help you guys as much as we can.”

Watch the surprise gifting below.