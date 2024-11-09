Beyoncé Becomes Most Nominated Artist In Grammy History

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé has again made Grammy history.

On Friday (November 8), the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards, and Beyoncé led the pack with 11 nominations thanks to her groundbreaking country album Cowboy Carter.

The 11 nods makes Beyoncé, who’s already the most decorated artist in Grammy history, the most nominated performer ever as she boasts 99 total career nominations from the Recording Academy. She was previously tied for the record of most nominations with her husband and fellow artist Jay-Z, who’s earned 88 Grammy nods.

This year, Beyoncé was nominated for three of the night’s “big four” categories, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Cowboy Carter was also nominated for Best Country Album. “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus earned a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. More nominations from Bey’s latest album include Best Country Song for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages” and Best Americana Performance for “Ya Ya.”

Bey’s track with Post Malone “Levii’s Jeans” also secured a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. More, Cowboy Carter’s “Bodyguard” and “Spaghettii” with Linda Martell and Shaboozey earned nods in Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance, respectively.

The 32-time Grammy award winner makes nomination history on the heels of receiving zero nods from the 2024 Country Music Association Awards despite her groundbreaking album.

Beyoncé fans will be closely watching this year’s Grammys, which is set to be held in February 2025, to see if the Recording Academy finally awards the singer with the coveted Album of the Year award. Jay-Z called out the Academy for previously snubbing Beyoncé while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award last year. Beyoncé has been nominated for the coveted award four times with her albums I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé, Lemonade, and Renaissance, but never taken home the trophy. Only three Black women have been awarded Album of the Year in Grammy history.