They’ve Let the Devil Back In: The Repercussions of Donald Trump’s Re-Election

By A. Scott Bolden, Contributor

“Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they have done.”

In a stunning turn of events, America has once again found its neck under Donald Trump’s foot—a figure with a history that should make any truly patriotic American pause. Instead, voters have chosen to dance with the devil they know (and, apparently, miss). They’ve chosen to forego their own interests in the name of “change.”

It’s a choice that, maybe this time, we will come to regret.

Trump’s re-election has made it clear that we underestimated the power that economic anxiety has in shaping voter decisions. While many of us assumed that the protection of democracy and the core American values of choice and freedom would take precedence, the stark reality is that the fear of inflation, food, gas, and housing costs won out. People voted with their feelings instead of their minds, and Trump masterfully exploited this, offering hollow promises to “fix” it all without any real plan.

Just as he did before, he leaned into his manufactured, fabricated persona—a successful businessman, a fixer, a man of the people—and even more Americans bought the con again.

But let’s be real: this isn’t a man who knows what he’s doing. He’s not a planner or a visionary; Donald Trump is a liar. He’s a con artist, plain and simple. We saw his inaction on healthcare reform during the pandemic, his disastrous pre-pandemic tariff policies that economists almost universally criticized, and his complete disregard for the truth the entirety of his presidential tenure.

Does character even matter anymore in seeking America’s highest office? America: you voted for him; you now own him. Now what?

Now, he’s back with Project 2025, deputizing loyalists like Stephen Miller to reinforce a conservative agenda that’s dangerously extreme. With fewer guardrails this time around, Trump is poised to impose an agenda that could reshape our Democracy for generations to come—and not for the better.

Another Trump presidency means that Black and Brown communities could once again find themselves marginalized even further, but he somehow made significant inroads in urban centers and among Latino and Black voters—a shocking and sobering fact. It seems the Democratic Party took these communities for granted, assuming their loyalty without taking meaningful steps to address the everyday issues impacting their lives. Dem strategists wrongfully believed that Trump, with his history of bigotry and divisive rhetoric, would translate into a common sense vote for Harris.

But for voters grappling with soaring living costs and stagnant wages, Trump’s promises, however empty, offered a glimmer of hope that the Democrats, regrettably, failed to provide.

Trump sold himself as the answer to America’s problems, yet he offers only the same lies: he is the only one that can end the wars, fix inflation, bring down food and gas prices, and make life affordable, again.

How, exactly? I don’t know. These are the same promises he made years ago, and we’re still waiting for those results.

This time, he’ll have even more power to push through his agenda without fear of accountability: the House flipped red, the Senate flipped red, and the Supreme Court is already red–coming down with a decision that offers him protection from many criminal prosecutions. The guardrails that once kept him somewhat in check are now gone.

We’re about to see Trump unhinged and unleashed: backed by a court that’s aligned with his vision and a Congress ready to do his bidding, ready to turn back the clock on progress under the guise of “saving” America. Plus, expect another round of conservative federal judicial appointments blessed by the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation.

Why do people vote against their own interests? Why do they ignore the acute, undeniable flaws in a man like Donald Trump?

It comes down to ignorance and despair, plain and simple.

When people feel disempowered, when they see no real improvement in their lives despite positive economic indicators, they gravitate towards strong, unfiltered rhetoric. Trump presents himself as a man outside the system, a disruptor who will fight for the average American. And so, many Americans—jaded and desperate for change—chose to embrace the “devil” they know, believing that maybe, just maybe, this time he’ll be different.

But he won’t be different. Donald Trump was never the man that they thought he was, and he never will be. This is the same man who suffers from deep narcissism, chronic business failure, who’s been found liable for fraud and sexual abuse, and who stoked the flames of division and discord to further his own agenda. This is the man who led America to one of its darkest moments on January 6th, 2021.

This is a convicted felon 34 times over. And somehow America still voted for him. In a strange way, this says more about America than it could ever say about Trump. We know who Trump is—is this really who America is and wants to be today and has always been?

To believe that he’s somehow learned his lesson or will suddenly care about the quality of life for all Americans is to ignore the mountain of evidence to the contrary. America is not getting a new and improved Trump; it’s getting a more experienced version of the same divisive, self-serving con man.

The repercussions of this election will be felt deeply in the coming years. America will see a reversal of healthcare reform, human rights, civil rights, climate regulation and other constitutional safeguards as Trump and his cronies take over. The marginalized communities that once looked to the government as a bulwark may now find it to be an assailant, with policies that prioritize corporate interests and the wealthy at the expense of the working class.

This election has exposed a painful truth about America: we are willing to overlook character and competence, even racism and sexism, when we feel desperate for change. But be clear—this is not the kind of change we need.

Those who voted for Trump may/will come to regret their decision, that he never cared about the average American, that he was always in it for himself. But the realization will have been too late. The damage will have been irreparably completed. Policies once enacted can take decades to reverse, and the scars left on our democracy will take generations to heal, if at all.

Choosing Trump means that America has placed its faith in a man who trafficks in chaos, corruption, and crime. He is not the solution to our problems; he is a reflection of the underbelly of this country—a society so fractured and jaded that it’s willing to entrust its future to a man it would never let babysit their own children.

As I write this, I hope I’m wrong. I sincerely, deeply hope that Trump proves me and every critic wrong, that he somehow rises to the occasion and becomes the leader we need. But history tells a different story, and I can’t help but brace myself for what’s to come.

May God Bless America, especially for the next four years.

A.Scott Bolden is the former Chair of the DC Democratic Party and a NewsNation political contributor.

About Post Author