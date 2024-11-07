What Black Celebrity Trump Supporters from Kodak Black to Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Are Saying About His Re-election

While most Black Americans are reeling in dismay and disappointment over the Nov. 5 re-election of Donald Trump who won his first presidential contest in 2016, some public and high-profile Black celebrities are relishing his win including the likes of rapper Kodak Black, who was pardoned by Trump in 2021 and has been a vocal supporter at Trump rallies.

On the Drink Champs show on Tuesday, Oct. 24, the South Florida rapper said he had a lot in common with the quadruple-indicted president-elect. “I f888 with that boy,” Black said after N.O.R.E. brought up the 11th-hour pardon for the MC who was in federal prison after pleading guilty to a firearms possession charge after getting detained at the Canadian border in March 2020.

“He a Gemini like me — his birthday two days after my s–t,” Black added of his similarity to the 77-year-old fellow Florida resident. “And that boy, like, he be vibin’ out here too,” Black continued

Former NFL players, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, have also publicly appeared at rallies that urge voters to favor Trump. However, an AP poll for his first run showed that the Trump organization was weak on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). However, he claimed that he was “the least discriminatory person in the world,” in the Associated Press interview, a declaration he has made many times over in the eight years since his first presidential win.

“People are tired of the fake. All these fake a— people get out the White House Let’s start a generational run back,” Brown said during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Brown had been on the attack in the days leading up to the election, criticizing Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at every turn.

Opinion polls leading up to the election indicated Harris had slipped significantly with Black men. In a New York Times/Siena College poll, in 2024 only 70 per cent of Black men say they support Harris, down from the 85 per cent who said they backed Joe Biden in 2020. Black male celebrities such as rapper Lord Jamar, who lambasted Harris but lauded Trump’s approach to leadership, reflect that trend.

One of the members of the hip-hop group Brand Nubian, Lord Jamar, a rapper, producer, and actor from shows like “The Sopranos,” supported Trump and slammed Vice President Harris. In a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue Jamar stated, “This woman, to me, is not qualified to run, you know, a Dunkin’ Donuts or a 7-Eleven, let alone the corporation that we call the United States of America.”

But former Trump lieutenants of color like Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth have far less glowing comments for the convicted felon poised to move back into the White House. “I was very reflective about that when I was writing “Unhinged,” about how Donald Trump squandered the greatest opportunity he had in his life to be a consequential leader, to shape the direction of our nation and bend it toward something positive. He opted to go to the dark side,” she said

