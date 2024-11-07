Keith Sweat Performs At Hawks Vs. Knicks Game In Atlanta: Photos

R&B legend Keith Sweat performed during last night’s Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks game held at State Farm Arena. Presented by Jack Daniels and fueled by Georgia Natural Gas, Sweat brought true R&B vibes to the highly-anticipated NBA showdown.

“I’m incredibly excited to be performing for the Atlanta Hawks for the very first time,” said Keith Sweat prior to his perfomance. “It’s such an honor to perform for the amazing fans of an amazing city and I can’t wait to make it last forever together!”

Sweat, who is host of “The Sweat Hotel,” a nationally syndicated radio program, captivates listeners with its blend of smooth R&B and heartfelt slow jams broadcasting live from the city of Atlanta.

Known for his incredible vocal talents and heartfelt songwriting, Sweat first burst onto the music scene in 1987 with his debut album, “Make It Last Forever,” which achieved triple platinum status and produced the chart-topping hit “I Want Her.”

Over the years, he has continually topped the Billboard charts with numerous hit albums and singles, including “Twisted” and “Nobody,” while also receiving accolades such as winning an “American Music Award” as well as “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the 2013 Soul Train Awards.

View images below.

Photo Credit: Atlanta Hawks

