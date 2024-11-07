City of East Point Launches Empowered by Getting Ahead Program for Family Financial Freedom

Pilot Program to Equip 25 Families with Financial Literacy and Career Skills

The City of East Point proudly announces the launch of the “Empowered by Getting Ahead” program, a comprehensive six-month pilot initiative to advance economic mobility and financial independence for East Point families. The program is a robust initiative supported by the City of East Point in partnership with the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), the National Center for Family Learning (NCFL), the Technical College System of Georgia, and Atlanta Fulton Family Connection. It will officially kick off with a Launch Luncheon on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the City Annex Building at 3121 Norman Berry Drive, East Point, GA 30344.

With leadership support from Mayor Holiday Ingraham and the City’s Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Empowerment, the Empowerment Program will provide 25 selected families with essential resources and coaching to foster financial stability and economic resilience, including courses in the following topics:

Money Management and Budgeting

Wealth Building

Student Loan Education

Health & Wellness

Homeownership Planning

Workforce Development

Estate Planning Workshop

Digital Literacy

Credit Education

Civic Duty

Each module is supported by expert-led workshops, one-on-one coaching, and a community of peers, helping East Point families build the skills, confidence, and networks essential to achieving lasting economic growth.

“Empowerment through education is transformative, and we are honored to take this step toward making economic mobility achievable for more of our families,” said Yolanda Johnson, Director of the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Empowerment. “This program isn’t just about resources; it’s about igniting a sense of possibility within families, fostering self-sufficiency, and creating a community where every resident has the tools they need to thrive.”

Luncheon Details

The City of East Point will host community members, state and local leaders, and potential sponsors at the Launch Luncheon. This event will introduce the Empowerment Program’s vision, provide insights into its structure, and highlight opportunities for community involvement. Guests are encouraged to park in the Lower Parking Lot at the John D. Milner Sports Complex, located at 3009 Randall Street, East Point, GA 30344. A shuttle service will be available, beginning at 10:45 a.m., with the last shuttle departing for the City Annex at 11:40 a.m. following the event’s conclusion. Attendees are requested to be ready to load the shuttle after the luncheon, with return service to the parking area no later than 1:40 p.m.

About Post Author