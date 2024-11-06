Op-Ed: Kamala Harris Proved To Be A Better Candidate, But Was Failed By American Racism And Sexism

The night of November 5, 2024 served as a reminder that you can be twice as good, twice as compassionate, overly prepared and it still may not be good enough.

VP Kamala Harris did not just lose the 2024 Presidential Election, she was failed by American racism and sexism.

Harris entered the race as the most experienced candidate in American history. She is the only Presidential candidate that has ever served in all three branches of government.

In about 100 days, Harris proved to be a better candidate and person than Donald J. Trump. In a short window of time, Harris’ campaign out-raised Trump garnering over $1 billion in funding. She completed a more superior ground game in reaching voters and held rallies that were often over capacity. And she was more efficient at being clear about her policies and message to be a President for all and not use the power of her position for evil.

On the other hand, Donald J. Trump appeared to do everything wrong and was rewarded for incompetency.

Trump failed to have a proper plan for the Covid-19 pandemic which led to thousands of deaths; he failed at picking Supreme Court justices that would be fair and balanced; he failed to accept election results in 2020 and has been indicted for attempting to steal the will of the people; he failed at re-election and led a coup on Jan. 6; and he continues to fail at unifying the nation by stoking racism and sexism.

He rambled during his campaign rallies and was totally outmatched by Harris during their one debate, so much so that he refused to do another one.

Trump even failed to gain the support of his former staff members from 2016. His former VP Mike Pence did not endorse him. And his former chief of staff John Kelley said he met the definition of a fascist.

Americans had a clear choice, and still chose the person who did little to prove he deserved the job.

There was a false narrative that Black male voters would not. show up for Harris in large numbers, that wasn’t the case. Statistically, poll results show that white men and Latino men overwhelmingly supported Trump over Harris. She made gains with white women when compared to the 2020 election, but that group also supported Trump more.

Trump’s messages of mass deportation and the racist joke Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden was not a factor for most Latino voters. And Trump’s stance on women’s issues such as reproductive rights did not give Harris a complete advantage with women voters.

Trump’s failures were not game-changers because, for many of his followers, he represents the overt notion that white men should remain in power in America.

The next four years will impact the next 50 years. Trump will be able to name two or three Supreme Court justices that will keep the court conservative for most of our lives. Civil rights, diversity, equity and inclusions, and Black history will be under attack.

Most American’s will not understand the repercussions of this election until years later when the overall impact will be blaring.

VP Kamala Harris did her best in 100 days to prevent this from happening. But she was ultimately failed by deep-rooted issues of American racism and sexism.

