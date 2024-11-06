How Democrats, Black Voters, and America’s Division Shaped the 2024 Presidential Election

Regardless of the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election, I planned to write a column about what helped to determine the results and how we should hold elected officials accountable and demand progress through action. Admittedly, I didn’t suspect the outcome we got, but here we are with Donald Trump as the president-elect.

The campaign process and ultimately the election of Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race has once again brought to the forefront a stark divide in our nation, one that we cannot afford to ignore.

The results of the 2024 election paint a picture of a country deeply divided along racial, political, and cultural lines, and the thing we praise: the country being a melting pot of different views, different priorities, and different values. While it is a moment of reflection for us as a nation, it is also a call to action – particularly for those of us who stand for the values of justice, equality, and democracy. The numbers speak volumes about where we stand, and the challenges ahead are clear. But even in the face of these challenges, we must remain hopeful, focused, and determined.

At the heart of this election was Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to ever successfully run for Vice President of the United States. Harris’s candidacy represented not only the breaking of barriers in American politics, but also the promise of progress. She ran on a platform of inclusion, justice, and expanding opportunities for all Americans.

For Black women – who are often the backbone of progressive political movements – Harris was a symbol of resilience and hope. In a country where systemic racism and inequality continue to plague many communities, Harris’s victory as the first woman of South Asian and Jamaican descent to be nominated by a major political party was historic. Her loss, then, feels even more poignant, especially as 92% of Black women and 78% of Black men voted for her to become president. These numbers represent not just political support but a deep-seated desire for a government that truly understands and reflects the needs of Black America.

It’s imperative to not overlook the significance of this overwhelming support of Black voters. Black women are the heart and soul of the Democratic Party. Historically, they have been the most consistent voters in the U.S., often pushing progressive causes forward, despite facing significant challenges. In this election, Black women once again proved their political power, turning out in record numbers to support Harris.

The Black vote, particularly among women, has long been a driving force behind national elections, yet it has often been taken for granted or marginalized by political parties. This election result demands that we recognize the political agency of Black men and women and the importance of addressing their needs directly in both policy and practice.

This is where accountability happens. The Democratic Party has to dig deep over the next four years to understand why it dropped from 88% of Black men supporting the Democratic nominee for president in Barack Obama to only 78% of Black men voting for Kamala Harris. It would be easy to point to reasons like misogyny and cultural infighting, but on a deeper level, those reasons won’t catalyze the support needed to regain democratic control of the White House in 2030. It will take a concerted effort between now and the next presidential election to address the concerns of this marginalized group, and to bring forth policies that show a clear alignment with the systematic injustices they face. This realization doesn’t condone or excuse Black men’s support of a president who has proven that he doesn’t have their best interest in mind, but more a call to Democratic leaders to prioritize and better understand the needs of Black men in order to realign with their priorities.

So, while we celebrate this outpouring of support for Harris (because getting 86% of the total Black vote is still an outpouring show of support for her bid), the election’s outcome also forces us to confront the reality that the majority of white voters once again cast their ballots for Donald Trump.

In this election, 59% of white men and 52% of white women voted for Trump, a man whose rhetoric has consistently targeted minority communities, immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. The fact that such a large portion of the electorate still supports a man who has made repeated attacks on our democratic institutions is deeply troubling. This percentage speaks to a larger issue of race, privilege, and fear – a fear of change, fear of losing power, and fear of confronting the historical wrongs that continue to shape American society.

Moreover, the election revealed a complicated picture within Latino communities as well. While 54% of Latino men voted for Trump, only 37% of Latino women did. This divide within the Latino electorate points to how complex identity and politics can be, particularly when economic factors, immigration policies, and cultural differences come into play. But what remains clear is that Trump’s appeal among certain demographics, especially among white voters, underscores the continuing struggle for racial justice and the difficulty of uniting the country under a banner of inclusivity.

Trump’s Threat to Democracy

The fact that so many Americans have again put their faith in a man who has demonstrated contempt for democratic norms and principles should alarm us all. Trump’s presidency has been marked by repeated attacks on voting rights, the judiciary, and the rule of law. In the wake of his election, the threats to our democracy are very real. Trump has shown no willingness to temper his authoritarian tendencies, and we are right to be concerned about his plans to further dismantle the progress that has been made in the areas of healthcare, education, and civil rights – most of which are laid out in Project 2025. Although Trump has tried to distance himself from this democracy-killing manifesto, his DNA is all over it, and dozens of his former staff members and advisors authored the 900-page document.

One of the most significant threats posed by Trump’s victory is the potential dismantling of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The ACA has been a lifeline for millions of Americans, particularly those from underserved communities who face the greatest health disparities. For Black women, Latinos, and other people of color, the ACA has expanded access to health insurance and provided important protections against discrimination in healthcare settings. Yet, under Trump’s administration, there is a real possibility that the ACA will be gutted or repealed entirely, leaving millions without coverage and vulnerable to rising healthcare costs. The Trump administration has made no secret of its disdain for the ACA despite having no feasible alternative for providing healthcare to the country’s most vulnerable citizens, and a second term could bring a renewed push to strip away this vital protection.

Equally alarming is the threat to the Department of Education and public schools. Under Trump, the education system has been weaponized to serve the interests of the wealthy and privileged. His second term could result in the further defunding of public schools, the erosion of teachers’ unions, and the privatization of education through charter schools and voucher programs. This would disproportionately harm Black and Latino children, who are already under-resourced in many areas. Trump’s agenda in this area is not just a policy disagreement; it is an attack on the future of our children and the next generation’s ability to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

Additionally, Trump’s threats to healthcare protections for women and seniors cannot be ignored. His record on reproductive rights is one of regressive policies designed to strip women of their autonomy. With a conservative-leaning Supreme Court, Trump has made it clear that he intends to push for continued rollbacks of progressive healthcare options and other key protections for women’s health. Seniors are also vulnerable under Trump’s leadership, with proposals to make sizeable cuts to Medicare and Social Security, programs that millions of older Americans rely on for their well-being.

These threats to the fundamental structures of American society – healthcare, education, and civil rights – are not abstract concerns. They affect real lives, particularly those in marginalized communities who have struggled for equality and justice for generations. And yet, while the threats are grave, we cannot give in to despair. Instead, we must see this moment for what it is: an urgent call to action.

Hopeful Realism: The Path Forward

The results of this election have illuminated the deep fissures in our society, but they also highlight the strength and resilience of those who have long fought for a more just and equitable America. While Trump’s election is a setback for many of us, it is not the end of the road. The overwhelming support that Kamala Harris received from Black women and men shows us that there is a powerful, organized force for change in this country, one that cannot be ignored.

Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we continue fighting together to protect our democracy. We must be vigilant in holding those in power accountable, and we must mobilize for the fights ahead. Whether it is through voting in the primary elections and in the 2026 mid-term elections, activism, community organizing, or running for office, each of us has a role to play in ensuring that our democracy remains strong and that the rights of all citizens are protected. We must also focus on building unity across racial, gender, and political lines. The challenges are significant, but they are not insurmountable.

Kamala Harris’s candidacy was a powerful reminder of what is possible when we dare to dream of a nation that truly reflects its diversity. Her loss is painful, but it is also a call for us to dig deeper into our collective power. The fight for justice and equality has never been easy, and it will not be won overnight. But with the energy, resilience, and unwavering commitment of communities of color – especially Black women – the future is still ours to shape.

We must resist the temptation to be defined by the current moment’s disappointments. The battle for the soul of our nation is ongoing, and we will continue to fight for a society that values justice, equity, and the dignity of the historically and systematically disenfranchised. In the face of adversity, the hard work begins now.

