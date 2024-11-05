Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates Black Women’s Achievements and Fosters Community Empowerment in Partnership with Black Lives Matter

The Black Excellence Brunch, founded by cultural curator, entrepreneur, and activist Trell Thomas, took place on November 3rd, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, offering an unforgettable celebration of Black women’s achievements and the importance of community and activism. This year’s brunch marked a historic collaboration, welcoming a powerful new partnership with Black Lives Matter, bringing together an extraordinary assembly of community leaders, tastemakers, and influential figures.

This year’s brunch provided a new platform to celebrate and honor Black women’s groundbreaking achievements. With support from Black Lives Matter, Black Girls Rock! received a significant contribution of $50,000 in recognition of their role in empowering and uplifting Black women and girls. The check was presented by all three board members: Cicley Gay, Board Chairwoman; D’Zhane’ Parker, Board Senior Director; and Shalomyah Bowers, Secretary of the Board.

A highlight of the event was the fireside chat hosted by Trell Thomas, featuring special guest speaker Monica Arnold. Monica captivated the room with her transparency, sharing heartfelt words of wisdom and offering personal reflections on perseverance, success, and community strength. Her openness resonated deeply with the room full of extraordinary individuals, leaving attendees inspired by her journey and her dedication to uplifting others.

The exclusive, invite-only brunch was a distinguished gathering, honoring the resilience, success, and cultural contributions of Black women across all industries. Among the honorees were Beverly Bond, the visionary founder of Black Girls Rock!, Cicley Gay, Towanda Braxton, and Nicole Dye-Anderson. Each honoree has made profound contributions to their fields and communities, embodying the essence of excellence and resilience within the Black community.

This year’s brunch was designed not only to honor individual achievements but also to foster meaningful connections, amplify important social messages, and inspire civic engagement as the upcoming election approaches. Empowered by Black Lives Matter, the Black Excellence Brunch emphasized the importance of using one’s voice, staying civically engaged, and supporting collective empowerment, which is a necessity with the pivotal election right around the corner.

The Black Excellence Brunch continues to be a beacon of community pride and cultural celebration, committed to showcasing the power and influence of Black women and encouraging everyone in the community to contribute to meaningful change.

