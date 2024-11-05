Accuracy Over Speed: Election Day is Not Likely Going to Be Results Day

As the 2024 general election approaches, Americans are bracing for a night that may not offer the closure they’re used to. While presidential elections traditionally end with news networks calling the race based on polling and projections, the 2024 election will likely be a reminder of the 2020 elections, where results aren’t fully declared until several days after Election Day. This year, states like Michigan and Georgia have implemented procedural changes—mandated hand-counts, stringent vote verification processes, and other measures—that could extend the tabulation process well beyond Election Day.

The possibility of a delayed result, combined with record-breaking early voting and absentee ballots, is sparking questions about what Election Night will look like in an era of growing distrust in the electoral process. In Michigan and across the country, voters will need patience as democracy takes its time to ensure accuracy. Here’s a look at why the results may take longer and what Americans, especially in swing states like Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, can expect in the days following November 5.

Why the Delay? A Focus on Accuracy Over Speed

While Americans are used to a rapid declaration of winners in modern elections, 2024’s political landscape reflects a shift toward thoroughness. States have prioritized accuracy, due in part to heightened scrutiny of election integrity since 2020. In Georgia, election officials have officially overturned a proposed policy requiring hand-count audits in every race, but that doesn’t mean the race will be called quickly. Though hand counts were once limited to audits of select precincts or certain ballot types, Georgia wanted to implement a new process to ensure confidence in the results by double-checking machine tallies, even if it means delaying the outcome.

Other states have also implemented measures that could contribute to delays. Pennsylvania, another swing state, has introduced stricter verification procedures for absentee ballots, requiring election workers to manually check the accuracy of every signature on mailed ballots. This measure, aimed at reducing the risk of fraud, will require additional time and manpower, inevitably slowing the count.

A New Reality: Mail-In Ballots and Early Voting Complicate the Timeline

A major factor in this anticipated delay is the continued growth of mail-in and early voting. This trend, which surged in 2020, shows no sign of abating, especially given the popularity of these options among voters who value convenience or wish to avoid Election Day crowds. With many Americans opting to vote before November 5, a substantial portion of ballots are submitted days or even weeks in advance.

However, mail-in ballots can complicate the tabulation process. Many states, including Michigan, are legally prohibited from counting mail-in ballots until Election Day itself. Although Michigan lawmakers recently granted counties permission to start preprocessing ballots a few days in advance, full counting cannot commence until polls close starting at 8 p.m. EST. (Four Michigan counties in the Upper Peninsula are located in the Central Time Zone.) This limitation means that the true results from these ballots may not be known until days after the election.

Moreover, mail-in ballots are often subject to additional checks, such as signature verification, that take time to complete. In Michigan, local clerks have also expressed concern that the volume of mail-in ballots could overwhelm the counting process, even with the preprocessing time extension.

The Role of Swing States and What They Mean for Election Results

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia are just a few of the swing states where close margins could further slow the process, and all three of these states are taking extra measures, including the involvement of federal officials, to ensure accurate counts and fair treatment of voters at the polls. These states have significant numbers of both early and Election Day voters, leading to a complex and time-consuming vote-counting procedure. In Michigan, for instance, the tight race for key state offices and the presidential contest will require thorough counting in counties that could decide the state’s ultimate winner.

Because the Electoral College ultimately decides the presidency, the need for precise vote counts in swing states becomes critical. A delay in these states’ results would prevent any credible projection of the national outcome, as a single uncalled state could change the electoral math. This means that the 2024 presidential race could remain uncalled for hours or even days after polls close, leaving voters in suspense.

Election Security: Transparency and Accuracy Are Key

Another critical factor is election security. Since the 2020 election, when concerns about foreign interference and domestic security were top of mind, states have invested heavily in election infrastructure. In Michigan, officials have bolstered cybersecurity measures, implemented voter education programs, and increased funding for poll worker training. Yet, these precautions come with additional verification steps, which extend the timeline.

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been vocal about prioritizing transparency. This commitment means that if any technical or procedural issues arise, they’ll be addressed with full public disclosure, even if it delays the release of results. Election officials are aiming to counter misinformation and assure voters that any delay stems from a dedication to accuracy, not impropriety.

Media Projections and Public Expectations

In previous elections, news networks have played a significant role in shaping the public’s perception of when an election has been “decided.” But given the anticipated delay in 2024, networks may be more cautious with their projections. Early calls based on exit polls or incomplete tallies are likely to be avoided in favor of waiting for verified counts, especially in swing states. This change in approach will likely shape the public’s experience of Election Night. The 2020 election was not officially called by the Associated Press until the Saturday following the election.

Media outlets have acknowledged the need to manage voter expectations, with some planning to remind viewers that delays are part of the new normal for elections. Rather than predicting outcomes based on partial data, many networks will emphasize the importance of accurate counts, even if it takes time.

“What matters most is making sure every voter’s ballot is counted accurately and that takes time. While allowing pre-processing of ballots may allow the counting to go more quickly than in the past, Michigan could, and likely will have some races that are very close. And it’s important to remember that projections or running vote tallies are not final or official results. Every voter deserves to have their voice heard and we will learn the winners of all races when the election is certified,” said Quentin Turner, Executive Director of Common Cause Michigan.

The Importance of Patience and Trust in the System

For Michiganders, the message from election officials and media will be clear: patience is essential, as is faith in the electoral process. A slower count is a consequence of the system working as intended. The 2024 election cycle has demonstrated that the country is navigating a period where accuracy is prioritized, even if it means losing the Election Night “moment” many are used to.

Trust in the electoral system is particularly important for Detroit’s Black community, whose votes have historically faced suppression and challenges. Given this history, local leaders and organizations have emphasized the importance of staying informed and understanding that every vote will be counted fairly. Community groups, churches, and nonprofits are working to educate voters about the counting process, preparing them for a potentially prolonged outcome without feeding into doubts or fears.

The anticipation of a long election week may not be the dramatic conclusion many Americans expect. Yet, as officials in Michigan and other states prioritize security and accuracy, the patience of voters will be rewarded with a trustworthy result.

Moving Forward: Embracing a New Era of Elections

The 2024 election underscores the ongoing evolution of the American electoral process. Voters may be left without a clear winner on Election Night, but the additional time ensures that each vote is carefully counted and verified. As Michigan and the nation prepare for a historic election cycle, patience and trust will be as vital as the votes themselves.

The night may stretch on without the climactic announcement of a new president, but the story doesn’t end there. For Michiganders, the days after November 5 will be a powerful testament to democracy’s resilience. The process may take longer, but the aim is clear: a fair election where every vote matters. And in the end, isn’t that worth waiting for?

