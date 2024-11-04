Trump Files Lawsuit Against Georgia Elections Before the Election

Former president and current presidential candidate who attempted to disrupt the election process in Georgia following his 2020 loss in the state has already filed a lawsuit contesting the state’s early voting process. Campaign organizers and Republican supporters filed a 21-page lawsuit in Savannah, arguing that county offices illegally collected early voting ballots over the weekend.

“The Republican national committee and team Trump, we filed ligation,” said Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt addressed the filings at an event in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“We learned that in four counties including Fulton County Democrat election officials were – one trying to process ballots after the deadline last night and two – trying to open additional drop boxes that were not predetermined prior,” she said.

The Republican National Committee filed a similar lawsuit in Fulton County, where it was struck down by a judge. The judge said absentee ballots can be collected until polls close on election day.

As of August 27, 2024, Donald Trump has been personally charged with 92 criminal offenses in four criminal cases. This total reflects charges related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, election interference in Georgia, falsifying business records in New York, and mishandling classified records after leaving the presidency. Donald Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally indicted.

In New York, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors proved that Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election in connection with concealing hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He will be sentenced in September.

Slightly over 1 year ago, (Aug. 14, 2023) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis officially filed a slew of RICO charges against Trump and 16 of his cohorts suspected to be involved in election tampering.

