Op-Ed: Why The 2024 Presidential Election Feels Like A Test

By: Eric Roberts

As a gay Black man with roots in Pike County, Pennsylvania—where I’ve owned property for more than 30 years—I find myself grappling with the stark realities of this moment in America. The 2024 Presidential election feels like a test, not just of political ideologies, but of the very fabric that binds us as neighbors, citizens, and human beings. My experience, as someone who has both contributed to and engaged with the community here, paints a complicated picture of the shifting dynamics in this region.

Pike County: A Changing Atmosphere

When I first purchased my vacation property in Pike County, it was a place where I could retreat, relax, and escape the hustle of city life. Back then, I had a naïve sense that while I was different from most of the locals—whether in terms of my race, sexuality, or simply the car I drive, those differences were largely unspoken, but respected. Pike County, predominantly white and Republican, always leaned conservative, but there was a silent understanding that everyone had their space as long as you minded your own business.

However, on a recent visit, I was struck by a new atmosphere of hostility. From the grocery store to the streets, the glares weren’t just about curiosity anymore—they felt like judgment. The bumper stickers, flags, and signs supporting Donald Trump and J.D. Vance were everywhere. It wasn’t just their presence that stood out, but the intensity of it. The display of political allegiance felt less about policies and more about identity—an identity that increasingly positions itself against anyone perceived as “other.”

I never expected Pike County to suddenly become a progressive enclave, but the shift in tone is undeniable. It’s no longer about living and letting live. The atmosphere of divisiveness has crept in, fed by the politics of fear and suspicion. Differences, once silently acknowledged, are now highlighted and weaponized.

Lackawanna and Monroe Counties: Contrasts and Similarities

Lackawanna County, home to Scranton, has traditionally leaned Democratic, driven in part by its working-class roots and union history. While there’s still strong support for Joe Biden—who hails from the area—it’s not immune to the same tensions that are tearing at the seams of Pike County. Monroe County, similarly, straddles a more balanced political line, with a mix of suburban and rural voters. But here too, the conversation has changed. Where once people might have voted based on economic concerns or local issues, now it feels like national culture wars have invaded even the most intimate of local spaces.

In all three counties, there’s a growing divide between those who view diversity and inclusivity as strengths and those who see them as threats. This divide is painfully visible in every political sign and social interaction.

A Personal Investment, A Larger Struggle

I’ve paid taxes in Pike County for three decades. I’ve invested in a community where I don’t have children in the school system and don’t utilize the full breadth of public services. I believed that my contributions, both financial and social, were part of a larger communal good—proof that we can build something together even if we come from different backgrounds and have different perspectives.

But now I question that belief. The hostility I’ve encountered doesn’t just feel personal—it feels systemic, part of a larger narrative that seeks to pit “us” against “them.” And I can’t help but feel that the politics of today are feeding this dangerous mindset. As the election approaches, the stakes feel higher than ever, not just for the country, but for the very communities I’ve been part of for so long.

The Road Ahead: Finding Common Ground

I still believe that we thrive when we celebrate what unites us rather than fixating on what divides us. Whether it’s the shared experience of maintaining our properties, raising families, or simply enjoying the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains, there’s more that binds us than separates us. But the politics of 2024 seem determined to obscure that.

As we head into this election, my hope is that people in Pike, Lackawanna, and Monroe Counties—and across the country—can take a step back and remember that, ultimately, we are all part of the same community. We all want safe roads, strong schools, and a place to call home. We might not always agree on how to achieve those things, but surely we can agree that hatred and division are not the answers.

The America I want to live in is one where a gay Black man driving a Subaru can buy groceries without being made to feel like an outsider. It’s a place where differences are embraced as part of the richness of our collective experience, not used as weapons to divide us. Whether that America exists in Pike County, or anywhere else, remains to be seen. But it’s a vision worth fighting for, especially as we head into 2025.

