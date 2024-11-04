Music Icon Quincy Jones Dies at 91

The legendary and arguably the most celebrated contemporary musical talent in decades has died at age 91. Quincy Jones the producer of the best-selling album in history, Michael Jackson’s Thriller and the best-selling single in history, “We Are the World” died on Nov. 3 at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by loved ones. No cause of death has been announced.

The 28-time Grammy winner, who has been nominated 90 times, has written the score for classic films and television shows such as The Wiz and Sanford and Son before producing the all-time bestselling albums Off the Wall and Thriller with Michael Jackson, declared after a medical scare at the 88th Grammy Awards that “he has a lot of music left in him.”

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the Jones family said in the statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

The all-time great music savant and talent whisperer, who discovered the burgeoning talents of Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith is one of only 19 EGOT winners in the world.

Jones, who began building his musical career and legacy at the age of 19 playing trumpet with the Lionel Hampton Band went on to work with many of the greatest artists of all times including Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Frank Sinatra and directed the most historic collaboration of artists when in 1985 he worked with 45 singers and musicians from Diana Ross to Bruce Springsteen on the humanitarian project “We Are The World” to benefit the U.S.A. For Africa charity organization.

Jones was married three times (Jeri Caldwell, Ulla Andersson, and Peggy Lipton) and had seven children ( Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kidada Jones, Rashida Jones, Rachel Jones, and Kenya Julia Miambi Sarah Jones.

