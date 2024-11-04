Endorsement: Why Kamala Harris Should Lead As America’s Next President

There are certain moments in American history that changed the nation for the better, or worse. The first enslaved Africans arrived in this country in Jamestown, Virginia in 1619 and Massachusetts was the first colony to officially legalize slavery in 1641. The practice would remain in effect until the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865. Slave codes, Black codes, and Jim Crow laws were all legal at some point in this nation’s history. The failures of the past should not be a burden on the future.

In the 2024 Election, it’s a clear choice of which candidate will lead a return to the nation’s brutal past, while the other will provide hope for the future.

Leaders should be chosen for their willingness and understanding of what it will take to make the nation a better place for all. This is why Kamala Harris should lead as America’s next President.

Harris stands as the most experienced candidate in American history. She is the only Presidential candidate that has ever served in all three branches of government.

But in this election, Harris is the only candidate that will actually serve the people.

A Donald Trump presidency does not benefit the nation as a whole. His failures are epic.

During his decade attempt at being a politician, Trump failed to have a proper plan for the Covid-19 pandemic which led to thousands of deaths; he failed at picking Supreme Court justices that would be fair and balanced; he failed to accept election results in 2020 has been indicted for attempting to steal the will of the people; he failed at re-election and led a coup on Jan. 6; and he continues to fail at unifying the nation by stoking racism and sexism.

Trump’s initial administration from 2016 have all turned against him. His former VP Mike Pence will not endorse him. And his former chief of staff John Kelley said he met the definition of a fascist.

Why would a nation reinstate a person into the most important position in the world when he has already proven to be ill-equipped to handle the responsibilities of that position?

Harris has proven that she can get a lot done in a short window of time. She went from being the VP candidate to the Presidential candidate earlier this summer and has excelled in about 100 days. Harris’ campaign out-raised Trump in funding by millions, completed a more superior ground game in reaching voters; and was more efficient at being clear about her policies and message.

But overall, this is a transformative moment in America. The trajectory of the country will be determined by who is elected on Nov. 5. Harris is the candidate who will better serve the hope for our future.

