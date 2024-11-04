Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Third Annual Divine 9 Night At State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine 9 (D9).

In a game where the Hawks faced off against the Sacramento Kings, members of the Divine 9 got an opportunity to show pride by representing their organizations.

Alexis Roe, State Farm Arena’s Vice President of DEI Impact and Strategic Initiatives, shared insight on Divine 9 Night and the importance of the third annual celebration.

“So we started Divine 9 Night as an extension of HBCU Night,” Roe said. “We’re recognizing that there is a rich culture and a historic legacy and impact in our city. That’s why we split it three years ago. And it was just great that we were able to partner with State Farm because we share a vision around community impact and education that aligns with the Divine 9 organizations. And so we couldn’t be happier to be able to be a part of the night.”

During Divine 9 Night, it also serves as an opportunity for the Hawks and State Farm to give back to the community. The Hawks and State Farm donated $8,000 each to five local colleges to assist their student population who are members of a Divine 9 organization.

“Every year, we try to make Divine 9 Night as authentic and genuine to the Black Greek letter organizations that represent the Divine 9. This year, we partner with State Farm and Project U First to put together 2000 Love Bags. The Love Bags include hygiene kits that are going to be given out to Mimi’s Pantry, the official food pantry of the Atlanta University Center, as well as the Panther’s Pantry on Georgia State University’s campus. We are also going to continue our tradition of giving scholarships to students who are members of the Divine 9 organizations. So we’ve given $8,000 to each of the five schools that we selected, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State University, Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, and Spelman College.”

With stepping being a major part of D9 culture, the Hawks also featured a step show at halftime with members of several D9 organizations. Employees of the Hawks and State Farm who are members of the D9 were also honored.

