Charlamagne Calls Out Anderson Cooper Over CNN’s ‘Bulls***’ Trump Coverage

Photo: Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God called out CNN and anchor Anderson Cooper over how the network covers former President Donald Trump compared to Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his Thursday (October 24) appearance on CNN, Charlamagne accused the network of having more discussions about questions surrounding Harris’ Blackness than Trump being a “fascist.”

“I feel like I heard more on this network about ‘Is Kamala Harris Black?’ than I do about, you know, Donald Trump being a fascist,” Charlamagne said during a discussion with Cooper.

Cooper, who noted he’s a “huge fan” of the radio host, shut down Charlamagne’s take as “bulls**t.”

“Honestly, that’s bulls**t; I’m sorry,” Cooper said. “To say that we’re sitting around talk — discussing ‘Is Kamala Harris Black?’ like —.”

Charlamagne quickly fired back at the anchor.

“Oh, I’ve seen that. I’ve seen those roundtable discussions a lot. Now that’s bulls**t, Anderson, for you to say that y’all don’t have those conversations,” the radio host said.

Cooper noted that he had personally never questioned Harris’ race.

“I’m sure we have had nutty people or people who have strongly-held beliefs who I may disagree with who somewhere on some panel have said something,” Cooper said, before later adding that he believes it’s important to have people with different views on his show who are willing to have a “legitimate conversation.”

During Thursday’s CNN appearance, Charlamagne also noted that “no network” has had an “honest conversation” about Trump since 2016.

“But it’s always a double standard with Trump whether it’s with Hillary, whether it’s against Biden,” he said. “Now, with Kamala. We talk about him being a threat to democracy, but we don’t treat him like one.”

See more of Charlamagne’s comments on CNN below.

