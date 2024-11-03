50 Cent Reveals He Turned Down $3 Million To Perform At Trump Rally

Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent has revealed that Donald Trump’s team offered him $3 million to perform at a campaign rally.

During the latest episode of “The Breakfast Club,” 50 Cent said he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Trump’s campaign rally in Madison Square Garden.

“I’m afraid of politics. When you get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone will passionately disagree with you,” 50 Cent said of turning down the offer.

The artist also revealed that Trump’s team asked him to appear at the Republican National Convention in July, but he didn’t disclose for how much.

At the time, rumors swirled that 50 might attend the RNC following the first assassination attempt against Trump, who said a bullet grazed his ear, at a rally in Pennslyvania. Social media users posted memes of Trump with 50 Cent’s 2003 song “Many Men,” which includes lyrics about surviving a shooting.

“Many men wish death upon me/Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see/I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be,” the song states.

In a viral X post, 50 also shared an image of his Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover where Trump’s face was superimposed on his body. The former president also walked out to “Many Men” during a live stream days after the shooting.

Watch 50 Cent’s latest appearance on “The Breakfast Club” below.