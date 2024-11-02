Potential Black History Makers On Election Night

Photo: Getty Images

Several Black politicians could make history on Election Night.

At the forefront of it all, Vice President Kamala Harris could become the first woman to be elected president. She would also make history as the first Black woman and Asian person to win the White House.

The Senate could also see two Black women serving together for the first time in history.

Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester is primed to replace retiring Democratic Senator Tom Carper in the chamber while Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland is looking to defeat Republican Larry Hogan, a popular former governor.

If Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks prevail in their elections, the number of Black women who have ever been elected to the Senate would double — from two to four. Alsobrooks’ win could also determine which party takes majority control in the Senate.

Democrat-Progressive Esther Charlestin is aiming to make history as Vermont’s first Black woman governor. Charlestin faces Republican Phil Scott, who is seeking his fifth term as governor. However, Charlestin is no stranger to breaking barriers as she was the first Black woman in Vermont to win a major party gubernatorial nomination.

In Mississippi, Democratic candidate Ty Pinkins is making a historic bid for a Senate seat against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, who’s been in office since 2008. If Pinkins wins, he would become the first Democrat to hold the seat since John C. Stennis, who retired in 1989.

Melanie Miller, an advocate for women’s rights, is seeking to become the first Black woman elected to Georgia House of Representatives District 124. If elected, Miller will follow up her historic achievement of becoming the first Black woman to run for the seat.

Alyia Gaskins of Alexandria, Virginia could also make history on Election Night as the city’s first Black woman mayor. If elected in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Janelle Bynum will become the first Black person to represent the state in Congress.

Make sure your voice is heard and cast your ballot on or before Election Day. It could be a historic one.