Op-Ed: Empowering Black Men, Unlocking America’s Potential

By: Georgia State Representative Derrick Jackson

For far too long in America, the path to freedom and economic security has been a grueling uphill battle. For Black men, that path has been even steeper. This is not by accident or coincidence. It’s the result of deliberate policies that have denied Black communities, especially Black men, their fair shot at the American dream.

The evidence is clear and damning. Discriminatory lending practices have denied Black entrepreneurs the capital to start and grow businesses. Biased hiring and promotion practices have robbed Black workers of career advancement opportunities. Over-policing and a biased criminal justice system have disproportionately incarcerated Black men, ending Black lives and livelihoods. These aren’t just historical injustices – they’re ongoing realities that Black men face every day.

Vice President Kamala Harris recognizes a fundamental truth: America can never truly be free or reach its full potential while Black men are held back. The strength, innovation, and leadership of Black men represent a vast reservoir of untapped potential worth fighting for.

This isn’t just a political stance – it’s a conviction rooted in her life experience.

Growing up as the daughter of immigrants during the Civil Rights Movement, young Kamala witnessed the raw power of Black men standing tall against oppression. She saw their strength in the face of violence, their dignity in the face of degradation, their hope in the face of despair. These images, these moments, aren’t just memories for her – they’re the foundation of her worldview.

During her time in the Senate, she didn’t just pay lip service to these ideals – she put them into action. Her push for a Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys emerged from countless heart-to-heart conversations with Black fathers worried about their sons’ futures, with young Black men striving against impossible odds.

These weren’t just policy discussions. They were deeply personal exchanges that were etched across her heart. She carries the weight of our stories, dreams, and disappointments into every debate, vote, and fight she enters.

Vice President Harris is running a campaign that places freedom and opportunity at its core.

Vice President Harris knows that there is work to be done to reach Black men, and she’s fighting for every single vote. From Atlanta to Detroit she’s listened and learned from Black men and has released a comprehensive plan that speaks directly to the needs and aspirations of Black men. This isn’t about handouts or empty promises. It’s a strategic investment in the potential of Black men and, by extension, in America’s future.

Her policy initiatives—ranging from one million fully forgivable loans for Black entrepreneurs to the launch of a National Health Equity Initiative—directly address the long-overdue socioeconomic challenges faced by Black men. Fundamentally, she holds the belief that every Black man deserves the opportunity to succeed, free from the burdens of discrimination and inequality.

Harris’s agenda focuses on increasing funding for schools in underserved areas to enhance access to quality education for Black boys and young men. By prioritizing mentorship and STEM initiatives, she aims to inspire a new generation to enter underrepresented fields. This commitment is vital for individual growth and the economy, as a well-educated workforce drives innovation and prosperity.

Economic opportunity is another key focus, with initiatives to promote entrepreneurship among Black men through access to capital and resources. By investing in community development and job training, Harris aims to create sustainable pathways that uplift families and neighborhoods. This empowerment is essential for breaking the cycle of poverty and enabling Black men to build wealth and contribute to their communities.

This plan is about giving Black men the tools to build the future we want for ourselves and our families.

While the Vice President is working to invest in our communities, we must confront the stark reality of Donald Trump. His presidency was a relentless assault on Black families: millions lost jobs, thousands shuttered businesses, and hundreds of thousands were stripped of health insurance.

A second Trump term promises more hardship through Project 2025, which aims to gut education, reinstate “stop-and-frisk” practices, and decimate critical safety net programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. These policies threaten to erase years of hard-won economic gains, leaving Black communities worse off than before.

This election isn’t just about choosing between two candidates. It’s about two completely different futures for Black men in America. On one side, you’ve got a return to policies that have historically kept us down. On the other hand, you’ve got the Vice President – someone who sees us, hears us, and is ready to invest in us.

The choice is clear, and the time to act is now. VP Harris is offering us a seat at the table and the tools to build the future we deserve. It’s not just about helping Black men – it’s about unlocking America’s full potential.

