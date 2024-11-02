Amerigroup Georgia’s 2024 Trunk Or Treat Brings Halloween Spirit To The Decatur Community

The 2024 Halloween Trunk or Treat recently brought families together at Exchange Park in Decatur for a spooky evening filled with Halloween festivities.

Presented by Amerigroup Georgia Community Care, Radio One Atlanta, and Boost Mobile, the October 27th event saw a fantastic community turnout. Kids of all ages came out in full costume and were excited to participate in the costume contest. Attendees were also thrilled by the Amerigroup Haunted House, which added an extra spooky touch to the evening’s lineup.

Trunk or Treat goers enjoyed fun treats like candy, prizes, live music, and resources from local sponsors. Thanks to support from community partners like Glamorous Gemz, DeKalb County Parks & Recreation, and dedicated local volunteers, the event showcased the strength of community spirit and brought together neighbors in a festive celebration of the Halloween season.