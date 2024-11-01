Morehouse Healthcare East Point Offers New Behavioral Health Services for Children and Adolescents

Mental health assessment and treatment now available in person and virtually for individuals from ages 5-22 and their families

Morehouse Healthcare (MHC), the clinical arm of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), announced it is offering new child and adolescent behavioral health services at its East Point clinic, operated in partnership with Fulton County and Atrium Health. Mental health treatment and therapy is now available in person and virtually for individuals from ages 5-22 and their families.

“The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry team at Morehouse Healthcare East Point is dedicated to understanding the unique challenges that our young people face by providing a safe, affirming space where they can explore their emotions, develop resilience and thrive,” said Dr. Vaughn Gay, LPC, ACS, licensed therapist and MSM assistant professor of psychiatry. “Our team of experienced professionals is committed to fostering mental wellness in children and adolescents, and we are here to support their journey toward a brighter, healthier future. We understand the various experiences of youth growing up in underserved and underrepresented communities. Our services are tailored to ensure every child feels seen, heard and valued.”

Morehouse Healthcare offers a full spectrum of psychiatric, psychological and psychotherapy services delivered by Morehouse School of Medicine and MHC clinicians who are passionate about mental health. MSM and MHC believe in the power of community, collaboration and family. These services are designed to equip individuals and caregivers with the tools and ongoing support they need to help children grow strong both physically and mentally.

MHC East Point clinicians include psychiatrists, psychologists and licensed therapists experienced in evaluating and treating conditions such as Attention-Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD); anxiety, mood, trauma and stress-related disorders; other neurodevelopmental issues; and schizophrenia and psychotic disorders. Services include:

· Behavioral health assessment

· Psychiatric assessment

· Medication management

· Individual and family therapy

· Group therapy

· Behavior modification and skill building

The Morehouse Healthcare East Point clinic is now the headquarters for MHC’s child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral health services. Adult psychiatry and psychotherapy are provided at Morehouse Healthcare Lee Street and MHC Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, with in-person and virtual appointments offered for patients of all ages. MHC Princeton Lakes is the

fourth MHC site, all of which offer a range of primary and specialty care. Contact information for every MHC location is available by clicking here.

Morehouse Healthcare East Point is located at 1513 Cleveland Ave, Building 500, Atlanta, GA 30344. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Patients, families and caregivers can make an appointment by calling 404-756-1422, clicking here or emailing [email protected].

For more information about Morehouse Healthcare, please visit MorehouseHealthcare.com.

For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine, please visit MSM.edu.

