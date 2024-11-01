Mark Cuban Visits Atlanta, Breaks Down Why A Kamala Harris Presidency Is Better For America

One week before Election Day, billionaire Mark Cuban made a visit to Atlanta to share how a Kamala Harris presidency would be more beneficial to America. Cuban hosted a fireside chat with small business owners at The Gathering Spot where he gave insight on Harris’ economic plan.

“She wants to see 25 million businesses started in her administration,” Cuban said. “That’s good for all of us, because she understands what startups are all about. She understands that more than half the jobs created in this country every year are created by small business. She understands those things. She understands what it’s like for entrepreneurs.”

Cuban also took a shot at Trump whose tax cuts were more beneficial for the wealthy.

“Does anybody think Donald Trump understands, or has ever considered small business,” he said. “Georgia in particular, we want her to win. That’s like a loan to you, because these programs from her are going to be better for your bottom line than anything Donald Trump could ever conceive of doing. So it’s your responsibility to your business and to your company, and to your community and to your fellow entrepreneurs and your fellow small businesses.”

Following his fireside chat, Cuban spoke with ADW and other reporters.

“Kamala Harris is better for your bank account,” Cuban said. “Kamala Harris is better for your stress levels. She’ll put your stress levels down. Kamala Harris is better for your community. She understands communities are better together. Kamala Harris specifically doesn’t denigrate anyone like Donald Trump. If you disagree with her, she’s not going to come out come to get you. She’s going to give you a seat at the table. That’s just so completely different than anything her opponent is doing.”

Polls have revealed that some voters believe Trump is better for the economy. Cuban, who has had several social media debates with Trump surrogate Elon Musk, discussed Musks recent claim that Trump’s plan would lead to “temporary hardship.”

“Just temporary, two years, right,” Cuban said. “Look, anybody who says that the candidate they support is going to crash the economy for two years. I’d really question whether or not you want to vote for that candidate. And when it’s the richest guy in the world saying this. He agrees that will crash the economy, why would you vote for that person?”

