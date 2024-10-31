Vote Early and Leave No Crumbs”: Slutty Vegan and #WinWithBlackWomen Partner for Civic Engagement Events Across Georgia Restaurants

Slutty Vegan and #WinWithBlackWomen, two powerhouse Black women-led organizations – are teaming up to drive early voter turnout and civic engagement in the last three days of Georgia’s early voting period. Together, they’re bringing a dynamic three-day “Party to the Polls” activation with volunteers from Black-led organizations encouraging residents to vote early and providing transportation vouchers to polls at restaurant locations in Edgewood, Ralph David, Jonesboro, and Gwinnett between Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Friday, Nov. 1, the last day to vote early in Georgia.

The activation leads up to a major celebration at Slutty Vegan Edgewood on Friday, November 1st from 2:00-6:00pm ET, including transportation to the polls, a Halloween Block Party with local DJs, surprise appearances by influential leaders and celebrities, and timed discounts for restaurant customers. This initiative amplifies the strength of Black women’s leadership, inspiring communities across Georgia to exercise their right to vote and embrace the power of civic participation.

WHAT : VOTE EARLY AND LEAVE NO CRUMBS, a civic engagement activation at four Slutty Vegan Locations to drive early voter turnout, with a major Block Party celebration in Edgewood on Friday

WHO : PINKY COLE HAYES, restaurateur, author, TIME 100 Next honoree, community activist, and owner of the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain and Bar Vegan

JOTAKA EADDY, social impact strategist and founder of #WinWithBlackWomen

MELINDA WEEKES-LAIDLOW, Lead State Coordinator for WWBW Georgia

REPRESENTATIVE NIKEMA WILLIAMS (GA-05)

BLACK WOMEN-LED ORGANIZATIONS, including Delta for Women in Action, Georgia Stand-up, The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable, Rose PAC, Black Voters Matter, NCNW, and Black Women Leadership Collective

The event takes place on October 30-November 1 @ Slutty Vegan Georgia Locations – 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Volunteers will provide voting information, transportation to polling sites, resources, and encouraging customers and residents to vote early

Edgewood – 476 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Ralph David – 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA 30310

Jonesboro – 164 N McDonough St, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Gwinnett – 2045 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA, 20096

November 1 @ Slutty Vegan Edgewood – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

476 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Halloween Block Party, featuring transportation to polling sites, a live DJ, Halloween festivities, appearances by special guests, and 10% customer discount (discount at all Georgia locations on Friday only)

CONTACT : WinWithBlackWomen: Katya Myagkova, [email protected], 202-255-9581

Slutty Vegan: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, [email protected]

About Post Author